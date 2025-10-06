Kharkiv region: head of community injured in enemy attack on Borova

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack, the head of the Borova settlement military administration and the community secretary were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

This morning, the occupiers struck a light vehicle with an FPV drone, hitting the rear wheel. The head of the Borova settlement military administration and the community secretary were in the car – they sustained blast injuries and contusions. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, the injured were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

