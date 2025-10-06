Kharkiv region: head of community injured in enemy attack on Borova
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kharkiv region, the head of the Borova settlement military administration and the community secretary sustained blast injuries and contusions as a result of an FPV drone strike. The injured were hospitalized, and medics are providing them with assistance.
In the Kharkiv region, as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack, the head of the Borova settlement military administration and the community secretary were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.
This morning, the occupiers struck a light vehicle with an FPV drone, hitting the rear wheel. The head of the Borova settlement military administration and the community secretary were in the car – they sustained blast injuries and contusions.
According to him, the injured were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.
