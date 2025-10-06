$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 1018 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 9492 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 14039 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 18009 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 40945 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 26202 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 34057 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 62880 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75447 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90496 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Kharkiv region: head of community injured in enemy attack on Borova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

In the Kharkiv region, the head of the Borova settlement military administration and the community secretary sustained blast injuries and contusions as a result of an FPV drone strike. The injured were hospitalized, and medics are providing them with assistance.

Kharkiv region: head of community injured in enemy attack on Borova

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack, the head of the Borova settlement military administration and the community secretary were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

This morning, the occupiers struck a light vehicle with an FPV drone, hitting the rear wheel. The head of the Borova settlement military administration and the community secretary were in the car – they sustained blast injuries and contusions.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, the injured were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

Upcoming winter will be the hardest for Kharkiv in all years of war - mayor06.10.25, 15:18 • 840 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast