Upcoming winter will be the hardest for Kharkiv in all years of war - mayor

In recent days, the enemy has destroyed two transformer substations that supplied power to our city. This is a serious blow to the capacities of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo". And, looking at the dynamics of the attacks, it is already clear that the upcoming winter will be the most difficult for Kharkiv in all the years of the war. - Terekhov said.

At the same time, according to him, if at night about 22 thousand subscribers remained without electricity, now there are about 3.5 thousand.

We must face the truth: Russia will not stop its attempts at terror, it will continue to try to deprive our people of life, plunge them into cold and darkness. And at any moment, a new strike on critical infrastructure can happen, which in seconds can destroy what we have been creating and restoring for months. And such situations, unfortunately, have happened more than once in the past and are happening now. Therefore, we must always be ready for anything. - Terekhov noted.

