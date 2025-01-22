ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Kharkiv Region Defense Case: General Halushkin Re-Detained at the Exit from the Detention Center

Kharkiv Region Defense Case: General Halushkin Re-Detained at the Exit from the Detention Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28334 views

The former commander of the OTU “Kharkiv” was detained at the exit from the pre-trial detention center after posting bail of UAH 5 million. The SBI uncovered new facts in the case of the border breach in Kharkiv region and command negligence.

General Yuriy Halushkin, who is a suspect in the case of improper defense of Kharkiv region and was granted bail in the amount of UAH 5 million, was detained on his way out of the pre-trial detention center. The SBI has already stated that "new facts have been discovered in the case of the border breakthrough in Kharkiv region," UNN reports.

The video of General Galushkin's re-detention was released by his lawyer Mykhailo Velychko.

According to the defense lawyer, Galushkin was detained and taken to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Add

According to the SBI, as part of the investigation into criminal proceedings regarding the negligence of commanders during the defense of part of the territory of the Lipetsk rural territorial community in Kharkiv district, it was found that the former commander of the Kharkiv OTU misjudged the enemy's potential and the situation in the area of responsibility and, by his actions, also contributed to the unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield by the soldiers of the 125th Separate Tank Corps.

"It was established that the military commander ignored the available intelligence, assessed the Russian offensive in this area as "unlikely", and accordingly gave orders and instructions to his subordinates that did not correspond to the real situation, which eventually led to tragic events on the front line.

Due to miscalculations in the command and unauthorized withdrawal of fighters and certain units of the 125th Separate Tank Brigade, the strategic initiative was lost and the enemy managed to penetrate the brigade's defense line up to 10 km, which allowed them to fire artillery at Kharkiv again," the statement said.

Also, as a result of such actions, almost a hundred of our servicemen were wounded, killed or went missing in the first day of the enemy's offensive alone, the Bureau added.

The SBI confirmed that the former commander was detained.

He will be served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Article 429 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance in the unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield or refusal to use weapons).

Recall

On January 20, 2024, the ex-commander was served a notice of suspicion of negligence of duty by a military official committed under martial law, which caused grave consequences (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A custody as a measure of restraint was imposed on him with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

On January 20, 2024, SBI officers in cooperation with the SBU, with the assistance of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces Command, detained former commanders: two generals and a colonel, whose negligence allowed the enemy to seize part of the territory of Kharkiv region in May 20, 2024.

The former commanders of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, the 125th separate territorial defense brigade and the 415th separate rifle battalion of the 23rd separate mechanized brigade, through their negligent attitude to military service, allowed Russian troops to seize part of the territory of the Lipetsk rural territorial community in Kharkiv district. The actions of the commanders also led to the loss of personnel and weapons, and disrupted the defense of the state border in their area of responsibility.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

