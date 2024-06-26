Kharkiv region: as a result of the Russian strike on Dergachi, the number of casualties increased to 9
Kyiv • UNN
Nine people, including two children, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a residential area in Dergachi, Kharkiv region.
As a result of the occupiers' attack on a residential area in Dergachi, Kharkiv region, the number of victims increased to 9. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
