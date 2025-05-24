Kharkiv fencer won "bronze" at the World Cup: the first medal for Ukraine in 7 years

$41.500.00
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 3034 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 22602 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

06:14 AM • 26183 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 92427 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 94405 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 69586 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 79840 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68692 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53305 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52292 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

May 24, 02:22 AM • 15970 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

May 24, 02:43 AM • 20641 views

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 16489 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 13291 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

08:42 AM • 11628 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 22602 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 92427 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 179385 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 273196 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 353511 views
Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 14416 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 15514 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 20793 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 28628 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31010 views
The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Kharkiv fencer won "bronze" at the World Cup: the first medal for Ukraine in 7 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova won a bronze medal at the World Cup stage in China. This is Ukraine's first individual award in women's épée in the last seven years.

Kharkiv fencer won "bronze" at the World Cup: the first medal for Ukraine in 7 years

Ukrainian fencer-épéeist Vlada Kharkova won a bronze medal at the World Cup, bringing Ukraine its first medal in women's individual épée at the World Cup stages in the last seven years, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Fencer Vlada Kharkova won her debut individual World Cup award

- reported in the National Olympic Committee.

Details

On May 23-25, fencers will compete for the awards of the last stage of the World Cup of the season, which is hosted by Wuxi, China.

"The competition was attended by, in particular, the representative of Ukraine, Vlada Kharkova, who finished with a bronze medal - the first medal for Ukraine in women's individual épée at the World Cup stages in the last seven years," the statement said.

On the way to the semifinals, the Ukrainian confidently defeated four rivals: Yang Lei (15:6), Lin Shen (13:6), Xin Yao (15:6) - all from China, as well as Maria Kowalczyk from Italy (15:10). In the semifinals, Vlada lost to Alexandra Louis-Marie from France - the 2023 European champion and silver medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games in the team épée.

For the winner of the 2022 European Championship and quarterfinalist of the Games in Paris, Vlada Kharkova, this award became the fourth in her career at the World Cup stages, but the first in the individual championship. Previously, she became a medalist in team competitions, and her best individual results were 6th place at the stage in Cali (2023) and 8th place in Fujairah (2024).

Wrestler and fencer: NOC names the best Ukrainian athletes of the month01.05.25, 16:07 • 7369 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SportsNews of the World
Paris
France
Italy
China
Ukraine
