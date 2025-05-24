Kharkiv fencer won "bronze" at the World Cup: the first medal for Ukraine in 7 years

Ukrainian fencer-épéeist Vlada Kharkova won a bronze medal at the World Cup, bringing Ukraine its first medal in women's individual épée at the World Cup stages in the last seven years, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

On May 23-25, fencers will compete for the awards of the last stage of the World Cup of the season, which is hosted by Wuxi, China.

"The competition was attended by, in particular, the representative of Ukraine, Vlada Kharkova, who finished with a bronze medal - the first medal for Ukraine in women's individual épée at the World Cup stages in the last seven years," the statement said.

On the way to the semifinals, the Ukrainian confidently defeated four rivals: Yang Lei (15:6), Lin Shen (13:6), Xin Yao (15:6) - all from China, as well as Maria Kowalczyk from Italy (15:10). In the semifinals, Vlada lost to Alexandra Louis-Marie from France - the 2023 European champion and silver medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games in the team épée.

For the winner of the 2022 European Championship and quarterfinalist of the Games in Paris, Vlada Kharkova, this award became the fourth in her career at the World Cup stages, but the first in the individual championship. Previously, she became a medalist in team competitions, and her best individual results were 6th place at the stage in Cali (2023) and 8th place in Fujairah (2024).

