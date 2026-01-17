After weeks of protests in the country, Iranian leader Ali Khamenei called for a harsh crackdown on rioters. He accused the United States and President Donald Trump of inciting the protests and declared the authorities' readiness for severe punishments. This is reported by Yahoo News, according to UNN.

Details

During an address on the occasion of a religious holiday dedicated to the ascension of the Prophet Muhammad, which was broadcast by state television, Ali Khamenei stated that the authorities must act decisively.

"By God's grace, the Iranian nation must break the back of the rebels, just as it broke the back of the instigators," he said.

Khamenei emphasized that Iran "does not intend to lead the country to war," but at the same time added: "We will not spare internal criminals." He also stated that "international criminals" are "even worse" and will also not escape responsibility.

According to the publication, Iranian authorities accused the United States of fueling a "terrorist operation" which, they say, caused peaceful protests against the economy.

Recall

After the protests, a lull has set in in Iran, but the authorities are calling for the execution of those detained. A high-ranking cleric threatens Donald Trump, who has adopted a soft tone.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that the United States is using the situation in Iran to destabilize the country. He accused the US of interfering in internal affairs and called for an end to the escalation.

Russia is actively helping Iran suppress protests by supplying weapons and internet control technologies. The Kremlin provides discreet assistance, avoiding direct military intervention.