General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 7962 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 12233 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 23611 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 34320 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 32190 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 44247 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27329 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42168 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35208 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Actual
Technology
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system

Khamenei called for 'breaking the rebels' backbone' after mass protests in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Iran's leader Ali Khamenei called for a harsh crackdown on rioters, accusing the US of inciting protests. Russia accused the US of interference and is helping Iran suppress the protests.

Khamenei called for 'breaking the rebels' backbone' after mass protests in Iran

After weeks of protests in the country, Iranian leader Ali Khamenei called for a harsh crackdown on rioters. He accused the United States and President Donald Trump of inciting the protests and declared the authorities' readiness for severe punishments. This is reported by Yahoo News, according to UNN.

Details

During an address on the occasion of a religious holiday dedicated to the ascension of the Prophet Muhammad, which was broadcast by state television, Ali Khamenei stated that the authorities must act decisively.

"By God's grace, the Iranian nation must break the back of the rebels, just as it broke the back of the instigators," he said.

Khamenei emphasized that Iran "does not intend to lead the country to war," but at the same time added: "We will not spare internal criminals." He also stated that "international criminals" are "even worse" and will also not escape responsibility.

According to the publication, Iranian authorities accused the United States of fueling a "terrorist operation" which, they say, caused peaceful protests against the economy.

Recall

After the protests, a lull has set in in Iran, but the authorities are calling for the execution of those detained. A high-ranking cleric threatens Donald Trump, who has adopted a soft tone.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that the United States is using the situation in Iran to destabilize the country. He accused the US of interfering in internal affairs and called for an end to the escalation.

Russia is actively helping Iran suppress protests by supplying weapons and internet control technologies. The Kremlin provides discreet assistance, avoiding direct military intervention.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Ali Khamenei
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Iran