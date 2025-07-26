$41.770.01
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
KGB of Belarus actively recruits diaspora abroad - Lithuanian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Lithuanian intelligence records an active KGB of Belarus campaign on social networks aimed at recruiting Belarusian citizens abroad. KGB officers openly contact the diaspora, offering rewards and making threats.

KGB of Belarus actively recruits diaspora abroad - Lithuanian intelligence

The Department of State Security (SSD) of Lithuania stated that their intelligence is recording an active KGB campaign in Belarus on social networks, aimed at recruiting Belarusian citizens abroad. This was reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

Lithuanian intelligence records an active KGB campaign in Belarus through social networks, aimed at recruiting Belarusian citizens living abroad

- stated the SSD.

According to intelligence, Belarusian KGB officers openly, without concealing their official affiliation, contact representatives of the Belarusian diaspora through social networks and other modern means of communication, urging them to provide information about democratic movements, their initiatives, prevailing sentiments, and other information of interest to the Lukashenka regime.

As noted by the SSD, the objects of such contacts are Belarusian diasporas in Lithuania, Poland, Georgia, and, probably, in other countries.

In response, the Lukashenka regime offers financial rewards, various benefits - new passports, the possibility of free entry into Belarus and back, safe return to the homeland. The KGB often uses threats and intimidation against those recruited: if they delay fulfilling the KGB's demands or refuse to cooperate, they exert psychological pressure and threaten them

- stated the SSD.

According to intelligence, Belarusian and Russian special services continue the information-psychological campaign against the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania, using for their purposes individuals who are looking for earnings on Telegram and other social networks

Estonia stated that Russia is moving electronic warfare systems closer to NATO borders24.07.25, 19:46 • 4324 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Telegram
Belarus
Lithuania
Georgia
Poland
