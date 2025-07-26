KGB of Belarus actively recruits diaspora abroad - Lithuanian intelligence

The Department of State Security (SSD) of Lithuania stated that their intelligence is recording an active KGB campaign in Belarus on social networks, aimed at recruiting Belarusian citizens abroad. This was reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

According to intelligence, Belarusian KGB officers openly, without concealing their official affiliation, contact representatives of the Belarusian diaspora through social networks and other modern means of communication, urging them to provide information about democratic movements, their initiatives, prevailing sentiments, and other information of interest to the Lukashenka regime.

As noted by the SSD, the objects of such contacts are Belarusian diasporas in Lithuania, Poland, Georgia, and, probably, in other countries.

In response, the Lukashenka regime offers financial rewards, various benefits - new passports, the possibility of free entry into Belarus and back, safe return to the homeland. The KGB often uses threats and intimidation against those recruited: if they delay fulfilling the KGB's demands or refuse to cooperate, they exert psychological pressure and threaten them - stated the SSD.

According to intelligence, Belarusian and Russian special services continue the information-psychological campaign against the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania, using for their purposes individuals who are looking for earnings on Telegram and other social networks

