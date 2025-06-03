Kerch bridge closed for more than 2.5 hours after night explosions: what is known

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 5914 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 46476 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 70929 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 98609 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 109511 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 187498 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 167903 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164033 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 211150 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 215181 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
0m/s
65%
750mm
Popular news

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 17038 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

01:38 AM • 24061 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

02:10 AM • 9268 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

02:41 AM • 12523 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 15719 views
Publications

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 46476 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 187498 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 346191 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 387657 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 401445 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Yoon Suk Yeol

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Odesa

Turkey

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 168 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 2130 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 134089 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 140303 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 218833 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Tesla Model Y

Brent Crude

Nord Stream

Kalibr (missile family)

Kerch bridge closed for more than 2.5 hours after night explosions: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

The Kerch bridge was closed to traffic for more than 2.5 hours after reports of night explosions. The reason is called technical inspection of structures after the attack of marine drones.

Kerch bridge closed for more than 2.5 hours after night explosions: what is known

The Kerch Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea was closed to traffic for more than 2.5 hours after reports of night explosions, the "Crimean Wind" telegram channel reports, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, a channel associated with the security forces of the Russian Federation indicates that the reason for the long closure was a technical inspection of the bridge structures.

In a chat related to the operation of the Kerch Bridge, local users are massively expressing concern about the situation.

"So, there are grounds for inspecting the structures, they may be damaged. Our source reports that there was a sea drone attack on the bridge in the morning," writes "Crimean Wind".

However, already around 9:20, "Crimean Wind" indicated: "The occupiers write that the Kerch Bridge is open to traffic. So, this time its structures have withstood."

Kerch Bridge remains one of the goals - Navy spokesman03.02.25, 11:24 • 41809 views

According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard at least twice during the night.

The first time - around 00:17: locals recorded the sound of a rocket or jet drone flying over the Krasnoperekopsky district, after which explosions were heard in Kerch and Russian air defense was activated.

The second series of explosions occurred at 04:54 - the launch of Russian air defense missiles was also recorded.

It is noted that the bridge was not closed to traffic during the attacks themselves. However, the restriction was introduced after that - at 06:07.

Kerch bridge is guarded by a large number of air defense systems, but there is no protection from the sea - Pletenchuk15.11.24, 13:00 • 26802 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Kerch
Crimea
Crimean bridge
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9