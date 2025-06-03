Kerch bridge closed for more than 2.5 hours after night explosions: what is known

The Kerch Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea was closed to traffic for more than 2.5 hours after reports of night explosions, the "Crimean Wind" telegram channel reports, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, a channel associated with the security forces of the Russian Federation indicates that the reason for the long closure was a technical inspection of the bridge structures.

In a chat related to the operation of the Kerch Bridge, local users are massively expressing concern about the situation.

"So, there are grounds for inspecting the structures, they may be damaged. Our source reports that there was a sea drone attack on the bridge in the morning," writes "Crimean Wind".

However, already around 9:20, "Crimean Wind" indicated: "The occupiers write that the Kerch Bridge is open to traffic. So, this time its structures have withstood."

Kerch Bridge remains one of the goals - Navy spokesman

According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard at least twice during the night.

The first time - around 00:17: locals recorded the sound of a rocket or jet drone flying over the Krasnoperekopsky district, after which explosions were heard in Kerch and Russian air defense was activated.

The second series of explosions occurred at 04:54 - the launch of Russian air defense missiles was also recorded.

It is noted that the bridge was not closed to traffic during the attacks themselves. However, the restriction was introduced after that - at 06:07.

Kerch bridge is guarded by a large number of air defense systems, but there is no protection from the sea - Pletenchuk