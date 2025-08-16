Megan Mobbs, daughter of US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and head of the R.T. Weatherman Foundation humanitarian fund, published a touching photo of a Ukrainian sunflower field, comparing their resilience to Ukraine's indomitable spirit in the face of Russian aggression. She wrote about this on her X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

Megan Mobbs, a well-known American activist, psychologist, and daughter of US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, shared a photo of a Ukrainian sunflower field on X (Twitter). In her post, she drew a vivid parallel between the plants and the Ukrainian people:

From the outside, some might mistake weariness for weakness. They see bowed heads and think of defeat. But this burden is not surrender, but the burden of endurance. It is proof of many seasons survived in the face of relentless assault - Mobbs noted.

She said that she took the photo during her stay in Ukraine, when the sunflowers had already begun to wilt, but still retained their beauty and strength. For her, it became a symbol of the resilience and indomitable spirit of Ukrainians, who continue to fight despite all the trials of war.

Earlier, Mobbs also touched upon a political topic, stating that Donald Trump's current position on the war in Ukraine reminds her of the historical choice between British Prime Minister during World War II Winston Churchill and his predecessor Neville Chamberlain, known for his policy of appeasing the aggressor.

Addition

Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is absent from the delegation at the meeting with Putin in Alaska. His presence could be "counterproductive" due to his perception as a sympathizer of Ukraine.

This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv