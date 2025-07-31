This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv

The daughter of the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, Megan Mobbs, commented on Russia's latest massive attack on Kyiv, noting that in this way, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "is testing America's resolve and strength." She wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Kyiv is under a massive drone attack. Make no mistake, this is Putin's response to President Trump's deadline. He is testing America's resolve and strength. We must not show weakness - writes Mobbs.

On the night of July 31, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires and destruction. About ten affected locations were recorded, and one person suffered burns.