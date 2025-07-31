This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv

$41.790.01
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 38067 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 35037 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 69715 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 78361 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 65211 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 72347 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 126636 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53148 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 70930 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66443 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Popular news
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 40365 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 53047 views
In Geneva, a number of speakers from various countries boycotted the speech of the head of the Russian Federation Council, MatviyenkoVideoJuly 30, 05:02 PM • 4104 views
Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier died in the high mountains of Pakistan05:03 PM • 4438 views
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital08:22 PM • 7676 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 38070 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 53092 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 96969 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 141556 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 126636 views
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 40400 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 130602 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 191391 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 239937 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 172981 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The daughter of US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Kellogg, Megan Mobbs, commented on the massive attack on Kyiv. She believes that this is Putin's response to Trump's deadline and a test of America's resolve.

This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv

The daughter of the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, Megan Mobbs, commented on Russia's latest massive attack on Kyiv, noting that in this way, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "is testing America's resolve and strength." She wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Kyiv is under a massive drone attack. Make no mistake, this is Putin's response to President Trump's deadline. He is testing America's resolve and strength. We must not show weakness

- writes Mobbs.

Recall

On the night of July 31, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires and destruction. About ten affected locations were recorded, and one person suffered burns.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Kyiv