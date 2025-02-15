Kellogg on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: The US will mediate

The United States will mediate the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg during the 8th Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Yes, Ukrainians will be at the negotiating table... We need to define what this negotiating table is, because this war has been going on for three years and we do not see the specifics of what it looks like... Our philosophy is not to continue this war until the last Ukrainian dies, we need to stop the killing, the war - Kellogg said.

He noted that peace must be reasonable, meaning that sovereignty will remain.

"When it comes to sitting at the table, I am here to gather important information, but there are two warring parties and a mediator. I am a diplomat. The Ukrainians, Russians and Americans will be the mediators," Kellogg said.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine should be stopped as soon as possible, and he emphasized that he was taking 180 days to make sure that all parties are engaged in negotiations.