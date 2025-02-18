KCMA releases statement after reports of Reuters stream from Maidan: broadcast stopped after contacting law enforcement
Kyiv • UNN
The head of KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, announced the termination of live broadcasts from Independence Square following public reaction. Reuters was criticized for violating martial law security restrictions.
The head of KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, announced that one of the news agencies had stopped broadcasting live from Maidan Nezalezhnosti after appealing to law enforcement, UNN reports.
Details
"Regarding the stream of one of the news agencies from Maidan Nezalezhnosti. Thank you for the reaction of the public and the media. I immediately contacted the relevant law enforcement agencies. Their arguments have been taken into account, and the stream has been stopped," said KCMA head Timur Tkachenko on Telegram.
Previously
Reuters broadcast live from Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv, which caused outrage due to the security restrictions of martial law. Social media and media users criticized the actions of the foreign agency.