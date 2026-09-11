Kazakhstan was not admitted to Eurovision 2027, despite applying for full membership in the EBU

Kazakhstan will not be able to make its debut at the adult Eurovision Song Contest in 2027 after its public broadcaster "Khabar" failed to meet the requirements for full membership in the European Broadcasting Union. Politico reports, as UNN writes.

Details

The EBU explained that Kazakhstan is not part of the European Broadcasting Area, is not a member of the Council of Europe, and does not have official observer status in the organization.

Thus, the "Khabar" agency currently does not meet the requirements for full membership – the European Broadcasting Union said.

Canada made it, Kazakhstan did not

"Khabar" remains an EBU associate member. Kazakhstan has already participated in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest five times—from 2018 to 2022—coming second twice. However, associate membership does not automatically grant the right to compete in the adult contest.

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At the same time, geographic location is not a determining criterion. Australia participates in Eurovision by special invitation, while Canada became a full EBU member after the rules were changed and is due to make its debut in the contest in 2027. Canada meets the requirements, in particular thanks to its observer status in the Council of Europe.

Thus, Kazakhstan remains outside the main Eurovision for now, while its broadcaster retains only the status of an EBU associate member. The union did not specify whether the country might be given the opportunity to join the contest in the future.

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