Kazakhstan to increase oil supplies to Germany in 2026

Kazakhstan will increase oil exports to Germany – the parties have agreed to continue cooperation and increase supply volumes. This is reported by the publication ORDA, writes UNN.

Details

The Chairman of the Board of "KazMunayGas" Askhat Khasenov, during a meeting with the CEO of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH Johannes Bremer, announced plans to expand the supply of raw materials to Germany.

Following the meeting, the current agreement on the supply of Kazakh oil to Germany was extended until the end of 2026 (from the resources of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.). The agreement provides for an increase in monthly supplies from 100 thousand to 130 thousand tons – noted in KMG.

Last year, oil from Kazakhstan's Kashagan began to be sent to Germany, and from 2025 – from Tengiz. In the first nine months of this year, 1.5 million tons of Kazakh oil were delivered to the German refinery in Schwedt.

