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"KamAZ" is mired in debt: losses over six months reached $253 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

KamAZ's net loss for the first half of 2026 amounted to $253 million. The group's debt exceeded $3.3 billion, and repayments were deferred until 2031.

"KamAZ" is mired in debt: losses over six months reached $253 million

The net loss of the Russian automotive group "KAMAZ" reached $253 million in the first half of 2026. This was reported by UNN, citing the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Since the second half of 2024, the company's cumulative losses have amounted to approximately $786 million, according to the financial figures provided.

Details

KAMAZ's revenue from the sale of trucks and assembly kits fell by almost 7% in the first half of the year, to approximately $1.05 billion. At the same time, the company's expenses grew faster than its income.

One of the company's key problems remains its high debt burden. Over six months, KAMAZ paid approximately $215 million in interest on loans. This amount exceeded the group's gross profit for the period in question. The company's total debt exceeded $3.3 billion.

At the same time, the fastest-growing portion is the liabilities that must be repaid in the near future. KAMAZ's current liabilities amount to approximately $5.05 billion, while the assets available to cover them within a year are estimated at $4.58 billion.

In addition, the company breached the terms of loan agreements worth approximately $1.21 billion. As a result, about $686 million in liabilities was transferred to the category of short-term debt.

To prevent an immediate default, banks agreed to defer loan payments of approximately $1.6 billion until 2028–2031. Thus, the company's debt burden is not decreasing; rather, the repayment deadlines for part of its liabilities are being postponed to future years.

Context

KAMAZ's financial condition depends largely on government and defense orders. The discrepancy between the sales volumes reported by the company and the number of trucks registered on the civilian market may indicate a significant share of deliveries to government entities. The automotive group's problems could also potentially affect its related component suppliers, metallurgical enterprises, transport companies, and service providers.

In Russia, at least 300,000 businesses may not survive 2026 due to taxes and war - intelligence03.04.26, 16:38 • 4460 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyNews of the World
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Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
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