Kallas: EU to allocate €20 million to strengthen Moldova's air defense

November 29, 06:27 PM • 12546 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 23215 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 19622 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 19778 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 19473 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15626 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15438 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14233 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14818 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15223 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Publications
Exclusives
Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damaged
Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of Justice
Ukraine delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner in Florida on Sunday - Reuters
"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armor
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 67700 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Mahmoud Abbas
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
Heating
Technology
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Kallas: EU to allocate €20 million to strengthen Moldova's air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The European Union is investing 20 million euros in Moldova's air defense. This decision was made after Russian drones violated its airspace.

Kallas: EU to allocate €20 million to strengthen Moldova's air defense

The European Union will allocate 20 million euros to strengthen Moldova's air defense amid violations of its airspace by Russian drones. This was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, informs UNN.

Details

According to Kallas, violations of Moldovan airspace by Russian drones are unacceptable and endanger civilian air traffic.

This year, the EU is investing 20 million euros in Moldova's air defense to strengthen the country's security. Moldova's sky must not become a victim of Russia's war

- Kallas wrote on the social network X.

Recall

On the night of November 29, two drones were detected in Moldovan airspace, crossing the border with Ukraine, which led to a temporary suspension of air traffic and increased security measures.

Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building26.11.25, 17:02 • 23767 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine
Moldova