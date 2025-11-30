Kallas: EU to allocate €20 million to strengthen Moldova's air defense

The European Union will allocate 20 million euros to strengthen Moldova's air defense amid violations of its airspace by Russian drones. This was reported by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, informs UNN.

Details

According to Kallas, violations of Moldovan airspace by Russian drones are unacceptable and endanger civilian air traffic.

This year, the EU is investing 20 million euros in Moldova's air defense to strengthen the country's security. Moldova's sky must not become a victim of Russia's war - Kallas wrote on the social network X.

Recall

On the night of November 29, two drones were detected in Moldovan airspace, crossing the border with Ukraine, which led to a temporary suspension of air traffic and increased security measures.

