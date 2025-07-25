Kadyrov almost drowned in Turkey, he was hospitalized

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, almost drowned at one of the Turkish resorts. Kadyrov was pulled ashore by coast guard representatives and taken to the hospital by ambulance. His life is not in danger. This was reported by GZT.com, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around noon at a five-star hotel in the Kaynar district of Bodrum. It is known that Ramzan Kadyrov entered the sea and suddenly began to choke. Police officers who were nearby noticed him and called an ambulance. The team quickly arrived and provided Kadyrov with assistance.

Kadyrov was given first aid on the beach and then taken by ambulance to a private hospital... He was under observation for some time and is reportedly feeling well. - the report says.

