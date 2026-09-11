$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
04:19 PM • 11979 views
"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict
03:15 PM • 12784 views
MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 15215 views
Rain and almost summer-like heat — what weather to expect in Ukraine tomorrow
01:20 PM • 17814 views
Metropolitan Tikhon, who is Putin’s spiritual mentor, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia
12:50 PM • 19764 views
"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar
September 11, 11:51 AM • 18337 views
Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO
September 11, 11:42 AM • 16127 views
Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR
September 11, 10:53 AM • 14650 views
Seven support packages and credit guarantees worth over $400 million — Canada announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine
September 11, 10:43 AM • 13722 views
Delays once again: how the next court hearings in the Odrex doctors’ case did (not) take place 
September 11, 10:38 AM • 12000 views
The EU approved a €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine for weapons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
0m/s
63%
751mm
Popular news
Canada has imposed sanctions on eight Russians over the deportation of Ukrainian childrenSeptember 11, 08:42 AM • 5348 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 32458 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 30133 views
Scandalous Polish politician destroyed a monument to Ukrainians — Kyiv's reaction was swiftVideoSeptember 11, 12:00 PM • 10382 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine12:44 PM • 19188 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 30333 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 32667 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 55547 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 68005 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 70569 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Lindsey Graham
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine12:44 PM • 19378 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 36441 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 38662 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 37320 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 34504 views
Actual
Social network
Pantsir missile system
Heating
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Justin Trudeau founded a production company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created a media and entertainment company together with Katie Telford. It will produce content and host events.

Justin Trudeau founded a production company
REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo

On Friday, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the creation of a media and entertainment company called Hope and Hard Work ("Hope and Hard Work"), UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The company’s name refers to a phrase Trudeau often used in his speeches after becoming leader of the Liberal Party in 2013, as well as throughout his nine years as prime minister (from 2015 to 2025).

According to information on the company’s new website, its goal is to bring people together through "stories that help us see and understand one another, and build connections — whether in film, television, audio, or through live events."

Trudeau founded the company together with his longtime chief of staff, Katie Telford. The project’s launch coincided with the Toronto International Film Festival, which opened on Thursday and will run through September 20.

The 54-year-old Trudeau announced his decision to resign in January of last year under pressure from fellow party members concerned about the party’s low ratings ahead of the election. He was succeeded by fellow party member Mark Carney.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together in public in Paris26.10.25, 13:22 • 14325 views

Since leaving office, Trudeau has led a relatively private life, although he has delivered speeches — including at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — and has also attracted public attention because of his relationship with American pop singer Katy Perry.

Trudeau’s decision to enter the entertainment industry echoes the path chosen by former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama: in 2018, they founded Higher Ground Productions and signed a multiyear deal to produce films and series for Netflix Inc.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
Film
Series
Liberal Party of Canada
Mark Carney
Justin Trudeau
Davos
Reuters
Barack Obama
United States
Netflix