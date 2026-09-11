Justin Trudeau founded a production company

REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo

On Friday, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the creation of a media and entertainment company called Hope and Hard Work ("Hope and Hard Work"), UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The company’s name refers to a phrase Trudeau often used in his speeches after becoming leader of the Liberal Party in 2013, as well as throughout his nine years as prime minister (from 2015 to 2025).

According to information on the company’s new website, its goal is to bring people together through "stories that help us see and understand one another, and build connections — whether in film, television, audio, or through live events."

Trudeau founded the company together with his longtime chief of staff, Katie Telford. The project’s launch coincided with the Toronto International Film Festival, which opened on Thursday and will run through September 20.

The 54-year-old Trudeau announced his decision to resign in January of last year under pressure from fellow party members concerned about the party’s low ratings ahead of the election. He was succeeded by fellow party member Mark Carney.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together in public in Paris

Since leaving office, Trudeau has led a relatively private life, although he has delivered speeches — including at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — and has also attracted public attention because of his relationship with American pop singer Katy Perry.

Trudeau’s decision to enter the entertainment industry echoes the path chosen by former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama: in 2018, they founded Higher Ground Productions and signed a multiyear deal to produce films and series for Netflix Inc.