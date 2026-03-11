Justice for Maksym Materukhin: Prosecutor General revealed details of the appeal hearing in the funicular murder case

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
07:47 PM • 1306 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
03:03 PM • 11934 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 21711 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 18293 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 23516 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 29358 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 35581 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34101 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44663 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120919 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.7m/s
51%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 20515 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 26759 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 24216 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 23096 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 17609 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 11762 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 17669 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 23147 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 56194 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 62487 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideo05:32 PM • 6324 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 7870 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 11107 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 24258 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 34639 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Heating

Justice for Maksym Materukhin: Prosecutor General revealed details of the appeal hearing in the funicular murder case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2018 views

In the Kyiv Court of Appeal, the defense initiated a review of evidence in the Maksym Materukhin case. The prosecution demands to uphold the life sentence.

Justice for Maksym Materukhin: Prosecutor General revealed details of the appeal hearing in the funicular murder case

The Kyiv Court of Appeal held its second court session in the case of the murder of 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin at the capital's funicular station. The defense initiated a re-examination of a number of pieces of evidence. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who emphasized that the prosecution's position remains unchanged - life imprisonment, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the Kyiv Court of Appeal held its second court session in the case of the murder of 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin, which occurred in April 2024 at the capital's funicular station.

Kravchenko emphasized that the consistent position of the prosecution is that the verdict of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated September 22, 2025, which sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for intentional murder on hooligan motives, is lawful and justified.

The defense initiated a re-examination of a number of pieces of evidence - protocols of the scene inspection, mobile phone and video recordings, materials of the investigative experiment, as well as the conclusion of a comprehensive examination. At the same time, all these pieces of evidence had already been examined by the court of first instance with the participation of the parties to the process, including the accused and his defense lawyer. The defense had the opportunity to draw the court's attention to circumstances it considered significant and to present its arguments

- noted the Prosecutor General.

He emphasized that in the verdict, the court evaluated all the evidence - with a statement of the content of expert opinions and a frame-by-frame analysis of video recordings. At the same time, the defense did not provide any argument that certain evidence remained without court evaluation, and claims of an alleged "sudden conflict" are refuted by the established circumstances of the case.

The accused was in a state of alcoholic and drug intoxication. In the funicular car, he harassed teenagers and insulted them. Without any reason, he chose 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin as his victim and, when the boy was leaving the car, grabbed him by his clothes and forcefully threw him into the station's glass. This is confirmed by witness testimonies, video recordings, and expert conclusions.

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

According to Kravchenko, the defense's explanations regarding different interpretations of the evidence essentially amount to attempts to delay the process.

Following the consideration of the submitted motions, the court partially granted the defense's motion. The next court session will be held on March 25

- the Prosecutor General announced and added that the prosecution will consistently uphold its position on the inevitability of a fair punishment for the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

Context

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

On September 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Artem Kosov to life imprisonment for the murder of Materukhin on the funicular. The prosecution requested the highest penalty for the accused. At that time, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the prosecution in the case of the murder of a teenager on the capital's funicular was ready for an appeal.

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed the initiative for the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases; mostly, it refers to a punishment of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of punishment.

It should be added that the prosecution is actively seeking the imposition of the maximum severe sentence - life imprisonment for serious crimes against children.

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv