July 4 is declared a day of mourning in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
Dnipro has declared July 4 a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the recent Russian shelling of the city.
Dnipro has declared July 4 as a day of mourning to commemorate the victims of the latest shelling of the city by Russia, Mayor Boris Filatov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the order, July 4 is declared a day of mourning in Dnipro to honor the memory of the victims of the recent rocket attacks by the Russian Federation.
It is recommended to lower the State Flags of Ukraine on the building of the Dnipro City Council, buildings and structures of municipal enterprises, institutions and establishments of the city council.
Also, enterprises, institutions, organizations of all forms of ownership in the city of Dnipro are recommended to join the commemoration of the victims and hang the State Flags of Ukraine with black ribbons on their buildings.
The death toll from the morning attack by the Russian army on Dnipro has risen to 4. There are also 27 injured, two of them in serious condition.
