Filatov on Russia's morning attack on Dnipro: a piece of shrapnel flew into the intensive care unit of a children's hospital
Kyiv • UNN
During the morning Russian shelling, a shrapnel hit the intensive care unit of a children's hospital in Dnipro, damaging windows in two schools and three kindergartens, killing 4 people and hospitalizing 27.
This was announced by the mayor Boris Filatov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports .
We already know about four dead, and 27 people have been hospitalized instead of 18. I can also confirm that a 14-year-old girl was injured by debris
According to him, rescuers and all public utilities are working now, and fires are raging. Firefighters are working, an operational headquarters has been deployed.
Windows were smashed in two schools, three kindergartens were damaged, and windows were also smashed. A piece of shrapnel hit the intensive care unit of a children's hospital, but there were no injuries. The outpatient clinic was also virtually destroyed and the archive building in another hospital caught fire
Earlier it was reported that three people were killed and 18 wounded, including a 14-year-old girl, as a result of a missile and drone attack by Russian troops on Dnipro.