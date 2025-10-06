$41.280.00
Judy Garland's Cape Cod home listed for sale in the US for $6.8 million – next to the Kennedy estate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

A historic waterfront estate in Hyannis Port, USA, rented by actress Judy Garland in 1961, has been listed for sale for $6.8 million. The 1890-built house has seven bedrooms and is located opposite the famous Kennedy family compound.

Judy Garland's Cape Cod home listed for sale in the US for $6.8 million – next to the Kennedy estate

A historic waterfront estate in Hyannis Port, rented by legendary actress Judy Garland in 1961, is listed for sale at $6.8 million. This is where the star of "The Wizard of Oz" spent her summers while her daughter, Liza Minnelli, performed at the nearby Cape Cod Melody Tent. This is reported by realtor.com, writes UNN.

Details

The house, built in 1890, has seven bedrooms and is located directly opposite the famous Kennedy family compound, where former President John F. Kennedy prepared his election campaign. The windows offer views of Nantucket Sound, and a large terrace and covered porch create the atmosphere of a typical Cape Cod summer retreat.

Photo Realtor.com
Photo Realtor.com

According to sales agent Paul Grover of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, the home has retained authentic details — hardwood floors, fireplaces, arched doorways — while also receiving modern updates, including new cedar shingles and a roof.

The property is located close to the beach, shops, and restaurants, making it an ideal option for a family vacation. Grover notes that the new owner will most likely purchase the house as a summer residence or a home for several generations of the family.

Photo Realtor.com
Photo Realtor.com

For reference

Judy Garland (real name Frances Ethel Gumm) is an American actress and singer, known for her roles in musicals and dramas, as well as her unsurpassed vocal talent. Her career in show business lasted almost her entire life — 45 out of 47 years. She won an honorary juvenile "Oscar," a "Golden Globe," as well as Grammy and Tony awards. She took her first steps on stage in vaudeville with her sisters, after which she signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film studio, where she starred in more than 20 films, the most famous of which is "The Wizard of Oz." After ending her collaboration with MGM, Garland successfully continued her career as a concert performer, gaining worldwide recognition. She is also the mother of singer Liza Minnelli.

Stepan Haftko

Real Estate
John F. Kennedy
United States