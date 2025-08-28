$41.320.08
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 1324 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 27568 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 56176 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 57011 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 90268 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 66895 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 75937 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 194599 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90619 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 55249 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack hit "Ukrposhta" branch and "Nova Poshta" depot, with casualties, possible delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Kyiv, a "Nova Poshta" sorting depot and a "Ukrposhta" branch were damaged. Three "Nova Poshta" employees were injured, and there may be delays in parcel delivery.

Russian attack hit "Ukrposhta" branch and "Nova Poshta" depot, with casualties, possible delays

As a result of Russia's massive night attack, the sorting depot of "Nova Poshta" and the "Ukrposhta" branch were affected, and three injured employees of "Nova Poshta" are known, where possible delays in delivery were warned. This was reported by service representatives on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Nova Poshta" reported serious consequences and casualties in the company due to Russia's attack on Kyiv at night.

On the night of August 28, 2025, Russia committed another war crime - hitting a civilian object of logistics infrastructure in Kyiv with a missile. The Nova Poshta sorting depot was hit, the impact occurred in the vehicle yard. As a result of the strike, three of our employees were injured

- reported "Nova Poshta".

"Slavenskyi Serhii – serious condition, Dulniev Ivan and Yukhymchuk Yurii – moderate condition. The company is already providing them and their families with the necessary medical, psychological, and material support," Nova Poshta noted.

Nova Poshta noted that due to air raid alerts, sorting was temporarily suspended, so "delivery may be delayed," but shipments remain undamaged.

The enemy continues its brutal attacks, but we will endure. A difficult night in Kyiv. Our condolences to the families of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured. One of Ukrposhta's branches was hit, we will start restoration today

– reported Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of JSC "Ukrposhta".

He noted that despite the security situation, work in Kherson continues.

"We do not stop working in Kherson, where Ukrposhta has the largest network of branches among all institutions. But due to the security situation, there may be delays in delivery. Movement on the Mykolaiv - Kherson highway is restricted due to enemy shelling. Our drivers are testing an alternative route so that you will definitely receive your shipments," Smilianskyi noted.

Recall

Russia carried out a massive night attack on Ukraine, using 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one "Kinzhal".

The Russian attack claimed the lives of 15 people, including 4 children. 10 children were injured, and the search and rescue operation continues.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine