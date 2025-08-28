Russian attack hit "Ukrposhta" branch and "Nova Poshta" depot, with casualties, possible delays

As a result of Russia's massive night attack, the sorting depot of "Nova Poshta" and the "Ukrposhta" branch were affected, and three injured employees of "Nova Poshta" are known, where possible delays in delivery were warned. This was reported by service representatives on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Nova Poshta" reported serious consequences and casualties in the company due to Russia's attack on Kyiv at night.

On the night of August 28, 2025, Russia committed another war crime - hitting a civilian object of logistics infrastructure in Kyiv with a missile. The Nova Poshta sorting depot was hit, the impact occurred in the vehicle yard. As a result of the strike, three of our employees were injured - reported "Nova Poshta".

"Slavenskyi Serhii – serious condition, Dulniev Ivan and Yukhymchuk Yurii – moderate condition. The company is already providing them and their families with the necessary medical, psychological, and material support," Nova Poshta noted.

Nova Poshta noted that due to air raid alerts, sorting was temporarily suspended, so "delivery may be delayed," but shipments remain undamaged.

The enemy continues its brutal attacks, but we will endure. A difficult night in Kyiv. Our condolences to the families of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured. One of Ukrposhta's branches was hit, we will start restoration today – reported Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of JSC "Ukrposhta".

He noted that despite the security situation, work in Kherson continues.

"We do not stop working in Kherson, where Ukrposhta has the largest network of branches among all institutions. But due to the security situation, there may be delays in delivery. Movement on the Mykolaiv - Kherson highway is restricted due to enemy shelling. Our drivers are testing an alternative route so that you will definitely receive your shipments," Smilianskyi noted.

Recall

Russia carried out a massive night attack on Ukraine, using 598 drones and 31 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 563 drones and 26 missiles, including one "Kinzhal".

The Russian attack claimed the lives of 15 people, including 4 children. 10 children were injured, and the search and rescue operation continues.