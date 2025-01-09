Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington: which US president attended the ceremony

On Thursday, January 9, a farewell ceremony is being held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., for the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The farewell ceremony was attended by numerous world leaders, former U.S. presidents, and other dignitaries.

Former US presidents came to pay tribute to Carter: Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Among those present were US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

Former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Al Gore, as well as Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and his wife, attended the farewell ceremony. Also present is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently announced his resignation as party leader.

After the memorial service, the late president's body will be transported to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where a private burial will take place that evening at the family residence.

Recall

The 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 after refusing further treatment. The Nobel laureate had been battling melanoma and spent his last days under hospice care at home.