Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Actress Jennifer Aniston, 57, maintains a slender figure through intermittent fasting and a balanced diet. She shared her daily diet and a recipe for her favorite dish.

Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57

American actress Jennifer Aniston, who celebrated her 57th birthday this year, continues to impress with her slender and toned figure. The star of the TV series "Friends" perfectly manages to combine a balanced diet, physical exercise, and rest to maintain a good state of body and soul. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

According to the source, Aniston practices intermittent fasting, abstaining from food for 16 hours, with all meals falling within an eight-hour window, for example, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Her morning begins with a glass of warm water with lemon and coffee with skim milk. For breakfast, the actress chooses oatmeal with protein, a protein shake, or eggs prepared in various ways. 

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal spark romance rumors with three-hour dinner24.03.25, 16:21 • 42739 views

"I've found ways to cook eggs differently, I even add protein to oatmeal — it turns out delicious and nutritious," Aniston told First For Women. 

The protein shake includes bananas, blueberries, cherries, greens powder, collagen peptides, a little cocoa, stevia chocolate chips, and chocolate almond milk. For lunch, the actress enjoys tuna with cucumber and lentil salad, and for snacks, she chooses a boiled egg, cheese sticks, or soup. Dinner often consists of baked chicken with zucchini spirals and pesto sauce. Once every few weeks, Jennifer allows herself pasta carbonara. 

Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumors with hypnotherapist: couple spotted in Mallorca08.07.25, 13:48 • 2807 views

The actress also practices "indulgence days" when she enjoys more hearty dishes, such as burgers or pizza. Separately, Aniston shared a recipe for Enchilada Bites, which is featured in a cookbook for families and children. 

Specifically, Jennifer provided a structured description of this dish. For preparation, wheat tortillas are used, from which small circles are cut and placed in a muffin tin, forming "cups." They are filled with enchilada sauce, finely chopped onions, and a mixture of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. After 20–25 minutes in the oven, the snack becomes crispy and golden. Before serving, it is sprinkled with cotija cheese and served with guacamole.

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation09.05.25, 16:41 • 36243 views

Stanislav Karmazin

