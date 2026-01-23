J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"

$43.180.08
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 18137 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 17444 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 03:45 PM • 18531 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 18365 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 17150 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17457 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 33375 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15879 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16387 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 8280 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 12685 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 19886 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 14393 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 4864 views
J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the situation in Minneapolis would become "less chaotic" if local officials stopped opposing federal immigration agents. He called for cooperation with ICE to avoid complex street operations.

J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"

US Vice President J.D. Vance, during a visit to Minneapolis, stated that the situation in the city would become "less chaotic" if local officials stopped obstructing federal immigration agents. He emphasized that the Trump administration is ready for dialogue but demands cooperation from the state's Democratic leadership in enforcing federal law. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to the press after meeting with business representatives and law enforcement, Vance noted that Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey should allow local police to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Trump has so far reconsidered using the army against the Minnesota uprisings17.01.26, 03:46 • 5069 views

According to him, the refusal to coordinate forces federal agents to conduct complex street operations instead of planned arrests, which increases risks for civilians. The Vice President also criticized protesters who block ICE transport, calling their actions "cowardly nonsense."

Reaction to the death of Renee Nicole Good

Vance acknowledged that law enforcement sometimes makes mistakes, commenting on the recent incident on January 7, when ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. However, he emphasized that the administration is conducting an investigation and has no intention of passing judgment in the "court of public opinion." The Vice President noted that officers are under "incredible stress" due to pressure from "ultra-left agitators" and called for peaceful forms of protest. 

Minneapolis court restricts ICE agents' use of force against protesters17.01.26, 06:44 • 5765 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Tim Walz
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump