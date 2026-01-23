J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"

US Vice President J.D. Vance, during a visit to Minneapolis, stated that the situation in the city would become "less chaotic" if local officials stopped obstructing federal immigration agents. He emphasized that the Trump administration is ready for dialogue but demands cooperation from the state's Democratic leadership in enforcing federal law. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Speaking to the press after meeting with business representatives and law enforcement, Vance noted that Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey should allow local police to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

According to him, the refusal to coordinate forces federal agents to conduct complex street operations instead of planned arrests, which increases risks for civilians. The Vice President also criticized protesters who block ICE transport, calling their actions "cowardly nonsense."

Reaction to the death of Renee Nicole Good

Vance acknowledged that law enforcement sometimes makes mistakes, commenting on the recent incident on January 7, when ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. However, he emphasized that the administration is conducting an investigation and has no intention of passing judgment in the "court of public opinion." The Vice President noted that officers are under "incredible stress" due to pressure from "ultra-left agitators" and called for peaceful forms of protest.

