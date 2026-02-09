Japan restarts world's largest nuclear power plant after minor malfunction

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 3344 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 6854 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 15605 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 32690 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 35423 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 34205 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 33844 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25735 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17493 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13138 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
72%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poll in Germany: more than half of Germans support increased aid to UkraineFebruary 8, 11:32 PM • 7126 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 12039 views
New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prisonFebruary 8, 11:56 PM • 6494 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 11945 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 10266 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 40183 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 61756 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 79358 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 73163 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 72866 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Village
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 5590 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 30107 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 43849 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 45071 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 53463 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

Japan restarts world's largest nuclear power plant after minor malfunction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Japan has restarted the world's largest nuclear power plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, after a January shutdown due to a minor malfunction in its monitoring system. Commercial operation is expected to begin on or after March 18, following a comprehensive inspection.

Japan restarts world's largest nuclear power plant after minor malfunction

Japan on Monday restarted the world's largest nuclear power plant, its operator announced, after a previous attempt was quickly halted due to a minor malfunction, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

A monitoring system issue in January forced the suspension of the first restart since the Fukushima accident in 2011.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in the Niigata region restarted at 2:00 PM (05:00 GMT), according to a statement from Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO).

The nuclear power plant has been offline since Japan phased out nuclear power after a powerful earthquake and tsunami caused three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi plant to melt down.

But now Japan is turning to nuclear energy to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and meet the growing energy demands associated with artificial intelligence.

The country's conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who won a landslide victory in Sunday's elections, is promoting nuclear energy as a development for the Asian economy.

Trump congratulates Japan's Prime Minister on "stunning victory" in parliamentary elections09.02.26, 03:20 • 3932 views

TEPCO initially planned to start one of the seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa NPP on January 21, but shut it down the next day after a monitoring system alarm was triggered.

According to TEPCO representatives at a press conference last week, the alarm detected minor changes in the electrical current in one of the cables, although they were still within the safe range.

The company changed the alarm settings because the reactor is safe to operate.

According to TEPCO representatives, commercial operation will begin on March 18 or later after another comprehensive inspection.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa is the world's largest nuclear power plant by potential capacity, although only one of its seven reactors has been started.

Since the shutdown of the Fukushima NPP, fourteen reactors in Japan have resumed operation, mainly in the west and south of the country, in accordance with strict safety regulations; as of mid-January, 13 of them were operating.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa NPP is the first unit operated by TEPCO to resume operation since 2011. The company also operates the affected Fukushima Daiichi NPP, which is currently being decommissioned.

The large Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex was equipped with a 15-meter tsunami protection wall, high-altitude emergency power supply systems, and other safety improvements.

However, public opinion in the area of the plant is deeply divided: according to a survey conducted by Niigata Prefecture in September, about 60 percent of residents oppose the resumption of operations, while 37 percent support it.

Residents express concern about the risk of a serious accident, citing frequent cover-up scandals, minor accidents, and, in their words, inadequate evacuation plans.

On January 8, seven groups opposing the resumption of the NPP's operation sent a petition signed by almost 40,000 people to TEPCO and Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority.

"We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to safety as our priority at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa NPP through our actions and results," TEPCO said in a statement released on Monday.

Japan approves operation of 50-year-old Takahama NPP16.10.24, 06:06 • 16278 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Energoatom
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Japan