Japan approves operation of 50-year-old Takahama NPP
Kyiv • UNN
For the first time, Japan has authorized the operation of a nuclear power plant that is more than 50 years old. The power unit of the Takahama NPP has successfully passed the inspection for compliance with modern safety standards.
According to the Kyodo news agency, a power unit at the Takahama Nuclear Power Plant has successfully passed an inspection that confirmed its compliance with modern safety standards.
