Japan plans to ease travel restrictions to Ukraine for some companies

The Japanese government is considering easing travel restrictions to Ukraine for companies that will help rebuild Ukraine, NHK reports, UNN writes.

The Japanese government plans to support efforts to restore Ukraine's public and private sectors.

The Japanese government will hold a "Conference to Promote Economic Recovery of Japan and Ukraine" in Tokyo on February 19, where it intends to support Japanese companies in rebuilding Ukraine

It is noted that representatives of Japanese business express dissatisfaction with the fact that travel restrictions prevent them from fully operating in Ukraine.

Government officials are discussing ways to ease restrictions for relevant companies. Most government officials are negative about lowering the level of travel alert as Russian attacks in Ukraine continue. They also hope to keep the current evacuation council in place.

The Japanese government is considering allowing companies to stay in the country for a certain period of time after it is verified that their safety in Ukraine can be ensured.

Ukraine will receive 1800 gabions from Japan to be used for the physical protection of critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine. 320 of them have already been delivered.