Japan escorted a Russian missile corvette in the La Perouse Strait

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:51 PM • 5226 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
08:49 PM • 11221 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 11896 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 16807 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 14283 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 11665 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 11199 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 19427 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 25062 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 40264 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−20°
1.4m/s
75%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Spain, the world's first face transplant from an euthanasia donor was performedFebruary 2, 04:49 PM • 3074 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 10264 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 13407 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 6242 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine11:34 PM • 4924 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 16808 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 13496 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 19427 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 59852 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 34043 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Ihor Terekhov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Israel
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 6368 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 10332 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 10654 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 11203 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 11314 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Japan escorted a Russian missile corvette in the La Perouse Strait

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force detected and escorted the Russian missile corvette "Gremyashchiy" in the La Perouse Strait. This marked another stage in monitoring Russia's military activity in the region.

Japan escorted a Russian missile corvette in the La Perouse Strait

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) detected and escorted the Russian Project 20385 guided-missile corvette "Gremyashchiy" as it passed through the strategically important La Perouse Strait. This incident marked another stage in monitoring Russia's military activity in the region. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the Russian corvette was spotted moving eastward through the strait connecting the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk. To observe the maneuvers of the "Gremyashchiy," the Japanese command deployed a patrol ship and a P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft.

Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oil28.01.26, 08:22 • 28969 views

According to the official report, the Steregushchiy II-class corvette is equipped with modern missile weaponry, including Kalibr cruise missiles, which makes its presence in Japan's area of interest a subject of increased attention.

Monitoring military activity in the region

The Japanese Ministry of Defense emphasized that such escort measures are a standard procedure to ensure national security and the integrity of maritime borders.

Spanish fighter jets intercepted armed Russian Su-30SMs over the Baltic Sea29.01.26, 23:15 • 4745 views

In 2026, the intensity of movements of the Russian Pacific Fleet in the northern waters of Japan remains high, forcing Tokyo to strengthen its intelligence capabilities. Military analysts note that the demonstration of the Russian Navy's presence in these waters is part of a broader strategy of pressure, to which Japan responds with clear and demonstrative monitoring of every step of foreign ships.

Mediterranean Incident: Sanctioned Russian Tanker "Progress" Loses Control23.01.26, 23:55 • 4930 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Lockheed P-3 Orion
Japan