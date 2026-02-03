The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) detected and escorted the Russian Project 20385 guided-missile corvette "Gremyashchiy" as it passed through the strategically important La Perouse Strait. This incident marked another stage in monitoring Russia's military activity in the region. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the Russian corvette was spotted moving eastward through the strait connecting the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk. To observe the maneuvers of the "Gremyashchiy," the Japanese command deployed a patrol ship and a P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft.

According to the official report, the Steregushchiy II-class corvette is equipped with modern missile weaponry, including Kalibr cruise missiles, which makes its presence in Japan's area of interest a subject of increased attention.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense emphasized that such escort measures are a standard procedure to ensure national security and the integrity of maritime borders.

In 2026, the intensity of movements of the Russian Pacific Fleet in the northern waters of Japan remains high, forcing Tokyo to strengthen its intelligence capabilities. Military analysts note that the demonstration of the Russian Navy's presence in these waters is part of a broader strategy of pressure, to which Japan responds with clear and demonstrative monitoring of every step of foreign ships.

