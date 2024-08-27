Japan condemns violation of airspace by Chinese military aircraft

Japan has condemned the violation of airspace by a Chinese military aircraft. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Japan has strongly condemned the violation of its airspace by a Chinese military aircraft, calling it “completely unacceptable.” On Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the incident was not only a serious violation of Japan's sovereignty but also a threat to its security. Japan scrambled its planes to respond and protested to the representative of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo.

