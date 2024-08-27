Japan condemns violation of airspace by Chinese military aircraft
Kyiv • UNN
Japan strongly condemned the violation of its airspace by the Chinese military aircraft, calling it “completely unacceptable.” Tokyo protested to China and scrambled its aircraft to respond to the incident.
Japan has condemned the violation of airspace by a Chinese military aircraft. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
Japan has strongly condemned the violation of its airspace by a Chinese military aircraft, calling it “completely unacceptable.” On Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the incident was not only a serious violation of Japan's sovereignty but also a threat to its security. Japan scrambled its planes to respond and protested to the representative of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo.
