Jamie Oliver admitted that he felt worthless as a child because of dyslexia

The famous chef Jamie Oliver hated reading and writing as a child and also suffered from dyslexia. Classmates called him "stupid idiot" - Oliver admitted that he still suffers from it. UNN reports with reference to The Times.

50-year-old culinary TV star, famous restaurateur and author, Jamie Oliver said that as a child he was "behind and did poorly" with reading and writing at school. In addition, Oliver suffered from dyslexia (when, despite normal intelligence, a person has problems with reading), although he was not officially diagnosed with this. He was offended by other children, the chef recalls that he perceived them painfully every time, against the background of the fight against the signs of dyslexia.

Oliver felt "stupid, worthless and dumb" and developed a "hatred of words and a complete offense at education." Students called him "stupid fool," and he was left with a "deep-seated sense of constant lagging behind."

The famous cook says that in childhood there were no strategies to make life easier with limited learning opportunities. "Just a little extra tutoring," Oliver told The Times.

However, he worked with a tutor and eventually graduated from school at the age of 16 "with several GCSE exams" and received a chef's education at Westminster College of Public Catering (now Capital City College) in London and Highbury College in Portsmouth.

Cooking was his saving grace. When he was ten, he cooked a "roast chicken dinner with all the trimmings" for his family. "I remember my dad patting me on the shoulder." He liked the feeling. So he just kept cooking.

The kitchen saved me. I knew I had something to offer. I knew I wasn't a worthless piece of shit

"Times" reports that Oliver was only officially diagnosed with dyslexia last January.

