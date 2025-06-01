Jamie Oliver admitted that he felt worthless as a child because of dyslexia

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 4112 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 42715 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 92842 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 96752 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 100998 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 103633 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 125040 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 144845 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130502 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 110225 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
38%
751mm
Popular news

The White House has withdrawn Trump's candidate for NASA chief

June 1, 02:31 AM • 6866 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

June 1, 03:10 AM • 60315 views

The star of the cult series "Desperate Housewives" has died after a long battle with cancer

June 1, 04:45 AM • 14406 views

Another bridge collapsed in Russia

June 1, 05:26 AM • 10513 views

Massive attack on Kyiv region: air defense forces shot down drones and missiles, there are damaged houses

06:49 AM • 17873 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 42715 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 172564 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 191529 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 199154 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 298569 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Sumy Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 92842 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 79397 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 113088 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 97542 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 169789 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Euro

Telegram

Kalibr (missile family)

Fox News

Jamie Oliver admitted that he felt worthless as a child because of dyslexia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Famous chef Jamie Oliver said that he suffered from dyslexia and read poorly as a child. Classmates called him names, which left a deep mark.

Jamie Oliver admitted that he felt worthless as a child because of dyslexia

The famous chef Jamie Oliver hated reading and writing as a child and also suffered from dyslexia. Classmates called him "stupid idiot" - Oliver admitted that he still suffers from it. UNN reports with reference to The Times.

Details

50-year-old culinary TV star, famous restaurateur and author, Jamie Oliver said that as a child he was "behind and did poorly" with reading and writing at school. In addition, Oliver suffered from dyslexia (when, despite normal intelligence, a person has problems with reading), although he was not officially diagnosed with this. He was offended by other children, the chef recalls that he perceived them painfully every time, against the background of the fight against the signs of dyslexia.

There was no in-depth knowledge of dyslexia then

Oliver felt "stupid, worthless and dumb" and developed a "hatred of words and a complete offense at education." Students called him "stupid fool," and he was left with a "deep-seated sense of constant lagging behind."

The famous cook says that in childhood there were no strategies to make life easier with limited learning opportunities. "Just a little extra tutoring," Oliver told The Times.

However, he worked with a tutor and eventually graduated from school at the age of 16 "with several GCSE exams" and received a chef's education at Westminster College of Public Catering (now Capital City College) in London and Highbury College in Portsmouth.

Cooking was his saving grace. When he was ten, he cooked a "roast chicken dinner with all the trimmings" for his family. "I remember my dad patting me on the shoulder." He liked the feeling. So he just kept cooking.

The kitchen saved me. I knew I had something to offer. I knew I wasn't a worthless piece of shit

"Times" reports that Oliver was only officially diagnosed with dyslexia last January.

Let us remind

UNN reported that the famous chef Jamie Oliver withdrew his children's book "Billy and Epic Escape" from sale after criticism for stereotyping native Australians. Penguin Rando.

Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo shares recipes for simple breakfasts21.10.24, 06:53 • 17704 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureCulinary
The Times
London
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9