Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo shares recipes for simple breakfasts
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukrainian chef of Colombian descent shared three quick breakfast recipes. They include a casserole, pumpkin pancakes, and an omelette in water, which can be easily prepared at home.
A Ukrainian chef of Colombian origin shared his favorite breakfast recipes that will delight you with their taste and ease of preparation. This was reported by UNN, citing recommendations from Hector Jimenez-Bravo.
Details
1. Casserole
This classic breakfast is ready in less than 10 minutes.
For preparation, you will need 500 g of sour milk cheese, 3 eggs, 100 g of sour cream, 120 g of honey, 40 g of raisins, 50 g of corn starch, vanilla sugar, salt, butter.
Preparation: mix all the ingredients, add the raisins, grease the baking dish with oil, pour the mixture and bake for 35 minutes at 180°C.
2. Pumpkin pancakes
To prepare the pancakes, you will need 800 g of pumpkin, 2 eggs, 200 g of flour, and 150 g of sugar.
Preparation: Peel the pumpkin, grate it on a coarse grater, add the rest of the ingredients and fry in a preheated pan. Serve with narsharab and pomegranate seeds.
3. Omelette in water
Cook an omelet without oil in boiling water.
Prepare the following ingredients: 3 eggs, 100 g cherry tomatoes, 50 g milk, 50 g corn, 30 g green onions.
Directions: Crack the eggs into a slider bag, add the chopped cherry tomatoes, milk, corn and herbs. Close the bag and mix well. Bring water to a boil in a saucepan, put the bag in the water and cook for 5-10 minutes until tender.
Try these recipes and enjoy delicious breakfasts!
Yevhen Klopotenko reveals the secret of making delicious synabons20.10.24, 04:55 • 106992 views