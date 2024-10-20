Yevhen Klopotenko reveals the secret of making delicious synabons
The Ukrainian culinary expert shared a recipe for popular cinnamon rolls. Mr. Klopotenko explained the history of sinabons and provided detailed instructions on how to make them at home.
A Ukrainian culinary expert has revealed the secret of making delicious sinabons, cinnamon rolls that have conquered the world. UNN writes about it, referring to the cooking recommendations from Yevhen Klopotenko.
Details
The history of this delicacy begins in 1985, when American bakers Rich and Greg Komeny created a recipe that turned a small bakery in Seattle into a world-famous brand. The secrets of success include the use of special Makara cinnamon grown in Indonesia and the exact number of curls in the buns.
Yevhen Klopotenko noted that it is difficult to find this kind of cinnamon in Ukraine, but ordinary cinnamon also produces a delicious result.
For the preparation of sinabons, the chef recommends using cane sugar, and if not - ordinary white.
The recipe includes simple ingredients: flour, milk, yeast, butter, sugar, and cinnamon.
For anyone who wants to try their hand at baking, he gives a step-by-step recipe for making sinabones, which are perfectly combined with tea, coffee or hot cocoa.
Recipe
Ingredients
for the Test:
- 450-500 g flour
- 200 ml of milk
- 1 tbsp. l. sugar
- 25 g of live pressed yeast
- 100 g butter
- ½ tsp. salt
For the filling:
- 100 g butter (+ for greasing the mold)
- 100-150 g cane sugar (or regular sugar)
- 1-2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
for Glaze:
- 250 g cream cheese
- 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tbsp of powdered sugar
CookingPreparation
In a large bowl with the flour, crumble the live pressed yeast, then add the sugar and salt on one side. Gently mix all the ingredients so that they are evenly distributed.
Next, pour the flour and yeast mixture into the bowl of a food processor. If you don't have such a machine, it doesn't matter - knead the dough by hand. Add the soft butter and warm milk, and start kneading the dough until it comes together into a single lump.
After that, if you used a kitchen machine, knead the dough with your hands on a surface or board. Form a ball out of it and transfer it to a large glass bowl, previously greased with vegetable oil. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave in a warm place for an hour. It is important that there are no drafts in the room, because this will contribute to a better rise of the dough.
After the dough has risen, knead it and roll it into a rectangular layer 2-3 mm thick. Using a pastry brush, brush the surface of the dough evenly with soft butter. Next, sprinkle the dough with ground cinnamon and cane sugar, creating a delicious filling.
Roll the layer into a roll and visually divide it into six parts. You can use a cooking thread or a knife to do this. Then grease a baking dish with butter and place the synabons at a distance of 1-2 cm from each other. Cover them with a clean towel and leave them to proof for 20-30 minutes while the oven preheats to 180 degrees.Bake the synabons for 30 minutes.
At the same time, prepare the icing: mix the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and lemon juice until smooth. When the sinabons are ready, brush them generously with the glaze so that they are well saturated. Serve warm, enjoying their unsurpassed sweet flavorful atmosphere.
