Yevhen Klopotenko reveals the secret of making delicious synabons

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 3460 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37776 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141594 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190589 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119099 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353136 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177857 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196841 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125915 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.5m/s
63%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12423 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11808 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16598 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24533 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18886 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 3460 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19063 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37776 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96507 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26170 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28522 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42116 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50361 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138771 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Yevhen Klopotenko reveals the secret of making delicious synabons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106992 views

The Ukrainian culinary expert shared a recipe for popular cinnamon rolls. Mr. Klopotenko explained the history of sinabons and provided detailed instructions on how to make them at home.

Yevhen Klopotenko reveals the secret of making delicious synabons

A Ukrainian culinary expert has revealed the secret of making delicious sinabons, cinnamon rolls that have conquered the world. UNN writes about it, referring to the cooking recommendations from Yevhen Klopotenko.

Details

The history of this delicacy begins in 1985, when American bakers Rich and Greg Komeny created a recipe that turned a small bakery in Seattle into a world-famous brand. The secrets of success include the use of special Makara cinnamon grown in Indonesia and the exact number of curls in the buns.

Yevhen Klopotenko noted that it is difficult to find this kind of cinnamon in Ukraine, but ordinary cinnamon also produces a delicious result.

For the preparation of sinabons, the chef recommends using cane sugar, and if not - ordinary white.

The recipe includes simple ingredients: flour, milk, yeast, butter, sugar, and cinnamon.

For anyone who wants to try their hand at baking, he gives a step-by-step recipe for making sinabones, which are perfectly combined with tea, coffee or hot cocoa.

Recipe

Ingredients

for the Test:

  • 450-500 g flour
  • 200 ml of milk
  • 1 tbsp. l. sugar
  • 25 g of live pressed yeast
  • 100 g butter
  • ½ tsp. salt

For the filling:

  • 100 g butter (+ for greasing the mold)
  • 100-150 g cane sugar (or regular sugar)
  • 1-2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

for Glaze:

  • 250 g cream cheese
  • 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp of powdered sugar

CookingPreparation

In a large bowl with the flour, crumble the live pressed yeast, then add the sugar and salt on one side. Gently mix all the ingredients so that they are evenly distributed.

Next, pour the flour and yeast mixture into the bowl of a food processor. If you don't have such a machine, it doesn't matter - knead the dough by hand. Add the soft butter and warm milk, and start kneading the dough until it comes together into a single lump.

After that, if you used a kitchen machine, knead the dough with your hands on a surface or board. Form a ball out of it and transfer it to a large glass bowl, previously greased with vegetable oil. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave in a warm place for an hour. It is important that there are no drafts in the room, because this will contribute to a better rise of the dough.

After the dough has risen, knead it and roll it into a rectangular layer 2-3 mm thick. Using a pastry brush, brush the surface of the dough evenly with soft butter. Next, sprinkle the dough with ground cinnamon and cane sugar, creating a delicious filling.

Roll the layer into a roll and visually divide it into six parts. You can use a cooking thread or a knife to do this. Then grease a baking dish with butter and place the synabons at a distance of 1-2 cm from each other. Cover them with a clean towel and leave them to proof for 20-30 minutes while the oven preheats to 180 degrees.Bake the synabons for 30 minutes.

At the same time, prepare the icing: mix the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and lemon juice until smooth. When the sinabons are ready, brush them generously with the glaze so that they are well saturated. Serve warm, enjoying their unsurpassed sweet flavorful atmosphere.

How to make autumn drinks: recipes from famous chefs18.10.24, 19:11 • 26639 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

UNN LiteLife hack
Indonesia
Ukraine
