07:25 PM • 7610 views
Ivano-Frankivsk banned electric scooters in the central pedestrian zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Ivano-Frankivsk has banned the movement of electric scooters, electric bicycles, and other electric transport in the central pedestrian zone. Rental companies are obliged to block the start/end of rentals in designated areas and limit speeds to 10-15 km/h in adjacent areas.

Ivano-Frankivsk banned electric scooters in the central pedestrian zone

Within the central pedestrian zone of Ivano-Frankivsk, the movement of electric scooters, electric bicycles, Segways, and other individual electric transport is now prohibited. This was reported by Mykhailo Smushak, Deputy Mayor - Director of the Department of Infrastructure, Housing and Communal Policy of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, at a meeting of the road safety commission of the Ivano-Frankivsk city territorial community, a decision was made to prohibit the movement of relevant electric transport on Sichovykh Striltsiv, H. Mazepy, Halytska, Stanislavska, Sheremety, Virmenska, Levka Lukyanenka, Hrushevskoho, and Vahylevycha streets.

At the same time, companies providing electric scooter rental services are obliged to:

  • block the possibility of starting/ending rentals in designated areas;
    • automatically limit speed in adjacent areas (to 10–15 km/h).

      "The pedestrian zone is for people, not for transport! ... This decision is a step towards safety. We are doing everything to ensure that pedestrians, especially children, feel comfortable and safe in the city center," said the Deputy Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk.

      Recall

      In 2024, Ukraine recorded an increase in the number of court cases related to the use of electric scooters. Last year, 71 cases related to electric scooters were recorded, which is 42% more than in 2023. 64 administrative offenses were recorded, and 7 criminal cases were opened.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Society
      Ivano-Frankivsk