In Finland, children under 15 will be banned from driving electric scooters

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 14, 03:30 AM • 13661 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 31475 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 36558 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 80781 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 66426 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 57560 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 58998 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 72820 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78605 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 96871 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
5.3m/s
60%
750mm
Popular news
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires, damage to infrastructure and cars June 14, 02:55 AM • 7382 views
"Israel is at war": Ambassador to the United States speaks about the consequences of Iranian missile strikesJune 14, 03:18 AM • 6170 views
The US refuses to lower the price ceiling on Russian oil within the G7 - BloombergJune 14, 04:28 AM • 12165 views
Drones struck the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation: likely attacked a chemical plant, one person was injuredJune 14, 04:53 AM • 3928 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging 07:09 AM • 9386 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging 07:09 AM • 9458 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 85913 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 151008 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 158048 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 171599 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 80783 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 43996 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 94082 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 74433 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 139317 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

In Finland, children under 15 will be banned from driving electric scooters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

A micro-mobility law comes into force in Finland, banning children under 15 from driving electric scooters. Regulations on drunk driving and rental regulations have also been tightened.

In Finland, children under 15 will be banned from driving electric scooters

The use of electric scooters will be limited by the new law on micromobility. The law comes into force on Tuesday next week. This is reported by Ule.fi, reports UNN.

Details

Next week, on Tuesday, June 17, legislative changes regulating the rules for riding electric scooters and other light electric vehicles will come into force.

Here are three main innovations:

1. Age limit for electric scooters

For all light electric vehicles with a maximum speed exceeding 15 km/h, an age limit of 15 years is set. This also applies to rented electric scooters.

If the police stop an underage driver, his parents may be fined for violating traffic rules. This applies to both rented and own electric scooters.

The amount of the fine increases from 40 to 60 euros.

2. Prohibition of dangerous cycling while intoxicated

If 0.5 ppm of alcohol or other narcotic substances are detected in the blood of an electric scooter driver, he may be fined 200 euros for driving while intoxicated.

If driving any vehicle, including a bicycle, while intoxicated poses a danger to others, it may be considered a threat to road safety.

Refusal to take an alcohol test may now qualify as insubordination.

3. License for micromobile vehicles

The new law changes the ability of municipalities to regulate the activities of electric scooter rental companies.

Rental will only be possible with a license, which will give municipalities more powers and responsibilities for the terms of service and control over them. Municipalities will be able to independently regulate the speed, parking, zones and time of use of electric scooters.

In addition, it is recommended to wear a helmet when riding an electric scooter or other light electric vehicle (e.g. a gyro scooter or electric scooter). This recommendation is now enshrined in law in the same way as for cyclists, with the hope that this will increase the use of helmets among electric scooter drivers.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine in 2024, 71 cases related to electric scooters were recorded, which is 42% more than last year. The largest fine is UAH 34,000 for driving while intoxicated, but there are still no separate rules.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the World
Finland
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9