In Finland, children under 15 will be banned from driving electric scooters

The use of electric scooters will be limited by the new law on micromobility. The law comes into force on Tuesday next week. This is reported by Ule.fi, reports UNN.

Next week, on Tuesday, June 17, legislative changes regulating the rules for riding electric scooters and other light electric vehicles will come into force.

Here are three main innovations:

1. Age limit for electric scooters

For all light electric vehicles with a maximum speed exceeding 15 km/h, an age limit of 15 years is set. This also applies to rented electric scooters.

If the police stop an underage driver, his parents may be fined for violating traffic rules. This applies to both rented and own electric scooters.

The amount of the fine increases from 40 to 60 euros.

2. Prohibition of dangerous cycling while intoxicated

If 0.5 ppm of alcohol or other narcotic substances are detected in the blood of an electric scooter driver, he may be fined 200 euros for driving while intoxicated.

If driving any vehicle, including a bicycle, while intoxicated poses a danger to others, it may be considered a threat to road safety.

Refusal to take an alcohol test may now qualify as insubordination.

3. License for micromobile vehicles

The new law changes the ability of municipalities to regulate the activities of electric scooter rental companies.

Rental will only be possible with a license, which will give municipalities more powers and responsibilities for the terms of service and control over them. Municipalities will be able to independently regulate the speed, parking, zones and time of use of electric scooters.

In addition, it is recommended to wear a helmet when riding an electric scooter or other light electric vehicle (e.g. a gyro scooter or electric scooter). This recommendation is now enshrined in law in the same way as for cyclists, with the hope that this will increase the use of helmets among electric scooter drivers.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine in 2024, 71 cases related to electric scooters were recorded, which is 42% more than last year. The largest fine is UAH 34,000 for driving while intoxicated, but there are still no separate rules.