Ivan Fedorov is leaving the post of head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA - where he will work next

Ivan Fedorov has been appointed Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. Prior to that, since February 2, 2024, he had served as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. UNN reports this with reference to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated September 3 of this year, No. 870-р.

Details

To appoint Fedorov Ivan Serhiiovych Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine from the date he actually begins performing his official duties, for a term of no more than 12 months from the day martial law is terminated or canceled, with remuneration in accordance with the law, establishing a three-month probationary period - the resolution reads.

In another resolution dated September 3, 2026 (No. 868-р), the government dismissed Serhii Sukhomlyn from the position of Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine at his own request.

Additionally

Ivan Fedorov was mayor of Melitopol from December 2020 to February 2024. In 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion, he refused to cooperate with the occupiers and was abducted. He was exchanged after six days in captivity for nine captured Russian conscript soldiers.

Serhii Sukhomlyn was mayor of Zhytomyr from 2015 to 2024.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Ruslan Oliinyk had been appointed Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine.