Italy to strengthen defense cooperation and investments for Ukraine's reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the strengthening of defense cooperation with Ukraine and the encouragement of private investments for post-war reconstruction. At a conference in Rome, air defense and drone technologies were discussed, as well as the creation of a fund to mobilize private capital.

Italy to strengthen defense cooperation and investments for Ukraine's reconstruction

Italy has pledged to strengthen defense cooperation with Ukraine and encourage private investment to support post-war reconstruction. This was announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reports UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Meloni emphasized strengthening cooperation between the Italian and Ukrainian defense industries. She called this partnership "increasingly important" for Ukraine's resilience.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed this initiative, paying special attention to air defense and drone technologies. He praised Italy's potential role in "protecting lives in Ukraine today and protecting Italy itself tomorrow."

More than 1,000 companies participated in the conference, during which Meloni announced the creation of a new EU equity fund. This fund is designed to mobilize private capital and support Ukraine's economic recovery.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of achieving justice for Ukraine, which has been suffering from Russian aggression for more than three years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

