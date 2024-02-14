Italy to allocate 45 million euros to rebuild Odesa's historic center

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Italy to allocate 45 million euros to rebuild Odesa's historic center

Italy to allocate 45 million euros to rebuild Odesa's historic center

Kyiv  •  UNN

Italy is planning to allocate 45 million euros to restore the historic center of Odesa, which has been severely damaged by Russian attacks.

Italy plans to allocate 45 million euros to rebuild the historic center of Odesa, which has suffered significantly from Russian attacks. This was reported on the website of the Government portal, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslava Karandieieva met with Special Envoy of the Italian Foreign Minister Davide La Cecilia and Consul of the Italian Embassy in Ukraine Stefano Moser. The parties discussed the project to rebuild the historic center of Odesa, which was damaged by the war.

During the meeting, Davide La Cecilia informed about the plan to restore Odesa. According to him, the project consists of three parts:

  • restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral,
  • Protection and digital recording of 52 cultural heritage sites on the UNESCO List of World Heritage in Danger 
  • as well as the development of a master plan for the city, which will contain recommendations for the development of Odesa and the involvement of other funds and partner countries in the recovery.

The plan is designed for three years, and its total cost will be EUR 45 million.

As for the Transfiguration Cathedral, the first step is to restore the roof and close the crater left by the missile. We plan to complete these works by the beginning of winter 2024. We have already allocated half a million euros for the restoration of the roof. In total, we plan to allocate 2 million euros for the restoration of the church

said Davide La Cecilia.

According to him, UNESCO can help implement the recovery plan. In particular, it is planned to involve the organization's Ukrainian office and create a supervisory board with the participation of Italian and Ukrainian institutions, as well as UNESCO.

Culture has always been a strong aspect in the bilateral relations between Ukraine and Italy, and we intend to continue this work

the envoy emphasized.

Recall

On July 23, 2023, Russians attacked Odesa region with five types of missiles. Dozens of buildings in the center of Odesa were destroyed, including the Transfiguration Cathedral.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCultureUNN-Odesa
unescoUNESCO
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

