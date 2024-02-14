Italy to allocate 45 million euros to rebuild Odesa's historic center

Italy plans to allocate 45 million euros to rebuild the historic center of Odesa, which has suffered significantly from Russian attacks. This was reported on the website of the Government portal, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslava Karandieieva met with Special Envoy of the Italian Foreign Minister Davide La Cecilia and Consul of the Italian Embassy in Ukraine Stefano Moser. The parties discussed the project to rebuild the historic center of Odesa, which was damaged by the war.

During the meeting, Davide La Cecilia informed about the plan to restore Odesa. According to him, the project consists of three parts:

restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral,

Protection and digital recording of 52 cultural heritage sites on the UNESCO List of World Heritage in Danger

as well as the development of a master plan for the city, which will contain recommendations for the development of Odesa and the involvement of other funds and partner countries in the recovery.

The plan is designed for three years, and its total cost will be EUR 45 million.

As for the Transfiguration Cathedral, the first step is to restore the roof and close the crater left by the missile. We plan to complete these works by the beginning of winter 2024. We have already allocated half a million euros for the restoration of the roof. In total, we plan to allocate 2 million euros for the restoration of the church said Davide La Cecilia.

According to him, UNESCO can help implement the recovery plan. In particular, it is planned to involve the organization's Ukrainian office and create a supervisory board with the participation of Italian and Ukrainian institutions, as well as UNESCO.

Culture has always been a strong aspect in the bilateral relations between Ukraine and Italy, and we intend to continue this work the envoy emphasized.

Recall

On July 23, 2023, Russians attacked Odesa region with five types of missiles. Dozens of buildings in the center of Odesa were destroyed, including the Transfiguration Cathedral.