Italy on the brink of demographic crisis: how critically can birth rates change in 2025

In 2025, Italy expects a record low number of births, which will exacerbate the already deep demographic crisis. Last year, only 370,000 newborns were registered - the lowest since 1861, and the birth rate fell to 1.13, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This year, Italy expects a further decline in the number of births to a new historical low, which will exacerbate the country's demographic crisis - the national statistics office ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

As indicated, last year only 370,000 newborns were registered, which is "the lowest figure since the unification of Italy in 1861," and this is the 16th consecutive year that this figure has declined.

The birth rate, which measures the average number of children born to each woman of childbearing age, fell in January-July to 1.13 from a record low of 1.18 last year - the agency added.

Italy's prolonged decline in birth rates is considered a national emergency. But despite promises by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her predecessors to address the issue, no one has been able to stop the decline.

In a separate report published on Tuesday, ISTAT stated that "the stable aging of the population and the gradual increase in the retirement age will lead to an increasingly older workforce."

It states that by 2050, the share of people aged 55-64 who are working or looking for work will increase to 70% from 61% last year, while in the 65-74 age group it will increase to 16% from 11%.

When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood