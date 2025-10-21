Italy on the brink of demographic crisis: how critically can birth rates change in 2025

$41.760.03
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6060 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13733 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16485 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16694 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17450 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16145 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15008 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30639 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 11462 views
Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get waterOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 5852 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24259 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23226 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23387 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 30639 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 38633 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 95777 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 67289 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
Hungary
Budapest
United States
University of Culture
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 2986 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24379 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 22832 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 79126 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 73751 views
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Italy on the brink of demographic crisis: how critically can birth rates change in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Italy expects a record low number of births in 2025, which will deepen the demographic crisis. Last year, 370,000 newborns were registered, the lowest since 1861, and the birth rate fell to 1.13.

Italy on the brink of demographic crisis: how critically can birth rates change in 2025

In 2025, Italy expects a record low number of births, which will exacerbate the already deep demographic crisis. Last year, only 370,000 newborns were registered - the lowest since 1861, and the birth rate fell to 1.13, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This year, Italy expects a further decline in the number of births to a new historical low, which will exacerbate the country's demographic crisis

- the national statistics office ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

As indicated, last year only 370,000 newborns were registered, which is "the lowest figure since the unification of Italy in 1861," and this is the 16th consecutive year that this figure has declined.

The birth rate, which measures the average number of children born to each woman of childbearing age, fell in January-July to 1.13 from a record low of 1.18 last year

- the agency added.

Italy's prolonged decline in birth rates is considered a national emergency. But despite promises by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her predecessors to address the issue, no one has been able to stop the decline.

In a separate report published on Tuesday, ISTAT stated that "the stable aging of the population and the gradual increase in the retirement age will lead to an increasingly older workforce."

It states that by 2050, the share of people aged 55-64 who are working or looking for work will increase to 70% from 61% last year, while in the 65-74 age group it will increase to 16% from 11%.

When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhood20.10.25, 17:41 • 14180 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the World
Retirement age
Giorgia Meloni
Reuters
Italy