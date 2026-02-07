Italy-2026: Franjo von Allmen and Frida Karlsson win first Olympic gold medals

Photo: Reuters

In the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the first sets of awards for the XXV Winter Olympic Games have been officially contested. The opening day of the competition brought triumph to the Swiss school of alpine skiing and Swedish cross-country skiers, who demonstrated confident dominance in their disciplines. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The first gold medal of the 2026 Olympic Games was won by 24-year-old Swiss alpine skier Franjo von Allmen. He was the best in the men's downhill on one of the most difficult tracks in the world – "Stelvio".

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Milan

The athlete developed an impressive speed of 145 km/h and finished with a result of 1 minute 51.61 seconds, leaving behind Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris.

My secret is to enjoy skiing! In the morning I was very relaxed and tried to keep a good mood – commented von Allmen on his victory.

For the young Swiss, this success became the highest achievement in his career, confirming Switzerland's status as a leader in speed disciplines.

Swedish dominance in skiathlon

The second gold medal of the game day was contested in the women's skiathlon, where Sweden's Frida Karlsson triumphed. Swedish athletes secured a double podium: Ebba Andersson won the silver medal. The bronze medal was won by Norwegian Heidi Weng, who managed to challenge the leaders in the final part of the distance.

The Winter Olympics in Italy continue, and in the coming days, awards are expected to be contested in figure skating, biathlon, and short track.

Winter cold and beautiful: ice plaques at the Olympic opening ceremony