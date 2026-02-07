Italy-2026: Franjo von Allmen and Frida Karlsson win first Olympic gold medals

$43.140.00
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 10618 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 11747 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 16852 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 30379 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 43872 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 38452 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 30693 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 42143 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15992 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Publications
Exclusives
Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacksFebruary 7, 07:07 AM • 10328 views
Russian attack on Rivne region: houses and infrastructure damaged, two people injuredFebruary 7, 07:23 AM • 7490 views
Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attackedFebruary 7, 07:29 AM • 7736 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - UkrenergoFebruary 7, 08:31 AM • 12619 views
Italy-2026: Franjo von Allmen and Frida Karlsson win first Olympic gold medals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The first medals of the XXV Winter Olympic Games have been awarded in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Franjo von Allmen from Switzerland and Frida Karlsson from Sweden won gold in their disciplines.

Italy-2026: Franjo von Allmen and Frida Karlsson win first Olympic gold medals
Photo: Reuters

In the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the first sets of awards for the XXV Winter Olympic Games have been officially contested. The opening day of the competition brought triumph to the Swiss school of alpine skiing and Swedish cross-country skiers, who demonstrated confident dominance in their disciplines. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The first gold medal of the 2026 Olympic Games was won by 24-year-old Swiss alpine skier Franjo von Allmen. He was the best in the men's downhill on one of the most difficult tracks in the world – "Stelvio".

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games took place in Milan07.02.26, 03:13 • 5530 views

The athlete developed an impressive speed of 145 km/h and finished with a result of 1 minute 51.61 seconds, leaving behind Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris.

My secret is to enjoy skiing! In the morning I was very relaxed and tried to keep a good mood

– commented von Allmen on his victory.

For the young Swiss, this success became the highest achievement in his career, confirming Switzerland's status as a leader in speed disciplines.

Swedish dominance in skiathlon

The second gold medal of the game day was contested in the women's skiathlon, where Sweden's Frida Karlsson triumphed. Swedish athletes secured a double podium: Ebba Andersson won the silver medal. The bronze medal was won by Norwegian Heidi Weng, who managed to challenge the leaders in the final part of the distance.

The Winter Olympics in Italy continue, and in the coming days, awards are expected to be contested in figure skating, biathlon, and short track.

Winter cold and beautiful: ice plaques at the Olympic opening ceremony07.02.26, 01:02 • 4942 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsOlympics
Switzerland
Milan
Sweden
Norway
Italy