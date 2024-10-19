Italian court rules to return group of migrants taken to Albania
Kyiv • UNN
A Rome court has ruled that the detention of 12 migrants in Albania is illegal and ordered their return to Italy. The decision concerns a group of 16 people sent to Albania under a new bilateral agreement.
Details
On October 18, the Immigration Section of the Rome Court ruled that the detention of 16 migrants in the Albanian reception and repatriation center in Gajer was illegal. The court ruled that Bangladesh and Egypt, where the migrants came from, were not safe for their return and ordered them to be returned to Italy. Four of them have already been taken to Italy for health reasons and as minors.
Recall
Italy has made the first departure of 16 migrants to Albania under a new agreement. The migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean will be screened and will be able to apply for asylum or repatriate.