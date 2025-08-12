"It would be a deal with the devil himself": Denmark warns US and Russia against concluding "peace" without Ukraine and Europe's participation
Kyiv • UNN
Denmark warns the US and Russia against concluding a peace agreement without the participation of Ukraine and Europe. According to Lars Løkke Rasmussen, the only correct start to any negotiations should be a complete ceasefire.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen warns the US and Russia against attempts to conclude a peace agreement without the participation of Ukraine and Europe. This is reported by DR, informs UNN.
Details
The publication notes that the reason for such a statement was the announced meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska.
Our signal to the US: be careful, don't start from the wrong angle
He also warned against the "temptation to believe that you can quickly make a deal with Putin."
That would be a deal with the devil himself
According to him, the only correct start to any negotiations should be a complete ceasefire, and only then "can one begin to discuss a long-term solution."
Recall
Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that the negotiations between Trump and Putin cannot resolve the issue of peace in Ukraine without the participation of Kyiv and the EU.
"Don't trust Putin": Starmer warns Trump ahead of Alaska meeting12.08.25, 01:09 • 602 views