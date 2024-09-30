It will be a special Ramstein: Zelenskyy tells what details and arguments partners will receive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is already preparing for the upcoming Ramstein meeting, which will be special, and partners will receive all the details, all the arguments on how to ensure results in the coming months both at the front and in diplomatic work. He said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"I just finished a meeting following my visit to the United States. The military, the government, the Office. Our teams - Ukrainian and American - are already working on everything we discussed in New York and Washington, and we are already preparing for the meeting at Ramstein. This will be a special Ramstein, and our partners will receive all the details, all the arguments on how to ensure results in the coming months both at the front and in diplomatic work," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the power of arms and the power of diplomacy always work effectively only together.

"This is how we expect it, this is how we have to implement the Victory Plan. We also expect specific things from our partners to strengthen our strategy. And this applies to all our partners. Our strength lies in the fact that the free world protects itself," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that joint preparations with partners are underway for the next meeting in the Ramstein format, which is scheduled for October.