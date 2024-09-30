It will be a special Ramstein: Zelenskyy tells what details and arguments partners will receive

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74010 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104354 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168376 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138600 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143556 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112093 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173281 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100781 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110480 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112611 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52626 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59244 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168376 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173281 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200649 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189549 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142194 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138293 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155153 views
It will be a special Ramstein: Zelenskyy tells what details and arguments partners will receive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18795 views

President Zelenskyy announced preparations for a special Ramstein meeting. Partners will receive details and arguments to ensure results on the front and in diplomacy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is already preparing for the upcoming Ramstein meeting, which will be special, and partners will receive all the details, all the arguments on how to ensure results in the coming months both at the front and in diplomatic work. He said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"I just finished a meeting following my visit to the United States. The military, the government, the Office. Our teams - Ukrainian and American - are already working on everything we discussed in New York and Washington, and we are already preparing for the meeting at Ramstein. This will be a special Ramstein, and our partners will receive all the details, all the arguments on how to ensure results in the coming months both at the front and in diplomatic work," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the power of arms and the power of diplomacy always work effectively only together.

"This is how we expect it, this is how we have to implement the Victory Plan. We also expect specific things from our partners to strengthen our strategy. And this applies to all our partners. Our strength lies in the fact that the free world protects itself," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that joint preparations with partners are underway for the next meeting in the Ramstein format, which is scheduled for October.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
new-york-cityNew York City
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

