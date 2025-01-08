It was loud in occupied Mariupol and Berdiansk at night: what is known

It was loud at night in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the Mariupol City Council and Mariupol Mayor's Advisor Petro Andriushchenko reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"It was loud in Mariupol at night. From midnight to 1 a.m., active Russian air defense was observed over the city. The occupation media reported that four drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov," the Mariupol City Council said.

"As reported by Mariupol Resistance, the location of Russian air defense systems near the villages of Stary Krym and Mangush has been established," the city council said.

As Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, noted on Telegram, it was also loud in Berdiansk.

"Berdiansk. According to partners, a series of explosions over the city at the same time. The epicenter is over Azmol, where, judging by the analysis of reports and comments, the air defense system is located (right in the middle of the city)," Andriushchenko said.

"Once again, the Russians confirm that the occupied Mariupol and Berdiansk districts are the first line of defense for air defense in attacks on Rostov region and Krasnodar region. Last night there were no targets in the occupied part of Pryzaovia, so all the damage was caused solely by Russian air defense," noted Andriushchenko.

Fire in Russian Engels: fuel storage of air base on fire, governor confirms massive drone strike