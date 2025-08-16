“It was a long call”: the Presidential Office spoke about Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump held a lengthy conversation after Trump returned from Alaska following a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported to journalists in the President's Office, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the President's Office, the call between Zelenskyy and Trump "was lengthy." Initially, the presidents spoke alone, and later European leaders joined them.

Recall

US President Donald Trump had a long conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his return flight from Alaska, where his summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin took place.