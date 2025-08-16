“It was a long call”: the Presidential Office spoke about Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 11:06 PM • 84810 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 108690 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 72419 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 68440 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 63148 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 114354 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 200875 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 86130 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 182048 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 57263 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 18434 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideoAugust 16, 01:12 AM • 25965 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 65941 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 10092 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project03:52 AM • 13025 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 200875 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 175391 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 182048 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 197370 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 281584 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
George W. Bush
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 1062 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 10198 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 49489 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 122012 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 202618 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Bild
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

“It was a long call”: the Presidential Office spoke about Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, had a long conversation after Trump's return from Alaska. European leaders later joined the conversation.

“It was a long call”: the Presidential Office spoke about Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump held a lengthy conversation after Trump returned from Alaska following a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported to journalists in the President's Office, according to UNN.

Details 

As reported by the President's Office, the call between Zelenskyy and Trump "was lengthy." Initially, the presidents spoke alone, and later European leaders joined them.

Recall 

US President Donald Trump had a long conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his return flight from Alaska, where his summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin took place.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Office of the President of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States