Chinese prisoner Wang Guangjun, who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine, called on his fellow citizens not to go to war, and stressed that Russia is not so strong. Guangjun said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

For those of our Chinese citizens who want to take part in this war, we want to say that you should not do this, because everything we heard from the Russians was a lie. It turned out that Russia is not so strong, and Ukraine is not weak, and therefore it is better not to participate in this at all - said Guangjun.

Let us remind you

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted the first interrogations of Chinese prisoners of war, who were captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk region. They told how they ended up in the war and what tasks they performed as part of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine.

