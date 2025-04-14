It Turns Out Russia Is Not That Strong: Captured Chinese National Appealed to Compatriots

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16665 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14682 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19886 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29277 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62184 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58457 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33765 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59550 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106694 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166216 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16687 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50153 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62209 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58472 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166219 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22441 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20857 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22510 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24445 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27080 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

It Turns Out Russia Is Not That Strong: Captured Chinese National Appealed to Compatriots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10922 views

Prisoner of war Wang Guangjun stated that Russia is not as strong as it seems. He urged the Chinese not to participate in the war on the side of the Russian Federation, as it is dangerous.

It Turns Out Russia Is Not That Strong: Captured Chinese National Appealed to Compatriots

Chinese prisoner Wang Guangjun, who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine, called on his fellow citizens not to go to war, and stressed that Russia is not so strong. Guangjun said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

For those of our Chinese citizens who want to take part in this war, we want to say that you should not do this, because everything we heard from the Russians was a lie. It turned out that Russia is not so strong, and Ukraine is not weak, and therefore it is better not to participate in this at all 

- said Guangjun.

Let us remind you

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted the first interrogations of Chinese prisoners of war, who were captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk region. They told how they ended up in the war and what tasks they performed as part of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine.

One is a "tourist", the other is recruited: new details of the interrogation of Chinese prisoners09.04.25, 23:37 • 10303 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
China
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79