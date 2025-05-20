It should change the course of the war in Ukraine: Fedorov announced a new defense development

Ukrainian engineers have developed a new game-changer in the technology war, designed to change the course of fighting on the front. The technology is already waiting for mass production to begin, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry in Telegram.

Details

A new secret technology is already in the works, which is also related to drones. This is a new game-changer in the technology war that will change the course of hostilities. And the faster we scale up defense innovation, the more advantage we will gain on the battlefield - the minister said.

According to Fedorov, during the full-scale invasion, drones became a technology that changed the "rules of the game" in the war imposed on Ukraine. And Ukraine has become one of the largest defense tech hubs in the world.

Russians are improving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, increasing their warhead - CCD

Drones existed before, but now they have become a weapon that destroys Russian equipment worth millions of dollars. This is called "market-making innovation", they appear from below, when certain groups of people start using what already existed, but was not used for certain purposes - Fedorov said.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the number of companies involved in drones has increased from 7 to 500 in three years. This is the result of systemic transformations. Ukraine has opened the market and created the best conditions in the world for manufacturers. Then it scaled the experience to the EW, NRC, ammunition and missile markets.

Let us remind you

The SBU conducted a combined special operation, destroying the enemy's "Neva" radar station and warehouses on gas production platforms in the Black Sea. Naval and air drones were used in the special operation.