It should change the course of the war in Ukraine: Fedorov announced a new defense development

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 5734 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 15069 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 43541 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 26569 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 59420 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 45328 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156231 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93404 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155485 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110080 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.4m/s
69%
744mm
Popular news

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 56098 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 72606 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 55188 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 91234 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 14779 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 15921 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 43542 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 59421 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156231 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 137109 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92146 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 73004 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 70101 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 153925 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 156477 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

It should change the course of the war in Ukraine: Fedorov announced a new defense development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1770 views

A new technology for drones has been developed in Ukraine, which should change the course of hostilities. According to Fedorov, this will be a turning point in the technological war.

It should change the course of the war in Ukraine: Fedorov announced a new defense development

Ukrainian engineers have developed a new game-changer in the technology war, designed to change the course of fighting on the front. The technology is already waiting for mass production to begin, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry in Telegram.

Details

A new secret technology is already in the works, which is also related to drones. This is a new game-changer in the technology war that will change the course of hostilities. And the faster we scale up defense innovation, the more advantage we will gain on the battlefield

- the minister said.

According to Fedorov, during the full-scale invasion, drones became a technology that changed the "rules of the game" in the war imposed on Ukraine. And Ukraine has become one of the largest defense tech hubs in the world.

Russians are improving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, increasing their warhead - CCD20.05.25, 13:47 • 1814 views

Drones existed before, but now they have become a weapon that destroys Russian equipment worth millions of dollars. This is called "market-making innovation", they appear from below, when certain groups of people start using what already existed, but was not used for certain purposes

 - Fedorov said.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the number of companies involved in drones has increased from 7 to 500 in three years. This is the result of systemic transformations. Ukraine has opened the market and created the best conditions in the world for manufacturers. Then it scaled the experience to the EW, NRC, ammunition and missile markets.

Let us remind you

The SBU conducted a combined special operation, destroying the enemy's "Neva" radar station and warehouses on gas production platforms in the Black Sea. Naval and air drones were used in the special operation.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Brent
$65.13
Bitcoin
$104,537.40
S&P 500
$5,942.09
Tesla
$345.33
Газ TTF
$36.88
Золото
$3,285.41
Ethereum
$2,471.31