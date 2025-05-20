Russians are improving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, increasing their warhead - CCD
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has begun using new warheads in Shahed-136 drones, developed both in Russia and Iran, weighing 90 kg instead of the standard 50 kg. There is a constant struggle of technology and tactics.
Russian long-range kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type have begun to be fitted with two new types of combined warheads. One of them is produced in Russia, and the other is in Iran. Both have an increased weight - instead of the standard 50 kg, they now weigh 90 kg, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, referring to a Defense Express article, writes UNN.
Details
The new 90 kg Russian-made warhead has the index KOFZBCH - cumulative-fragmentation-high-explosive-incendiary. It contains the same explosive substance as before - TGH-35P2 - trotyl and phlegmatized hexogen, as in the 50 kg OFZBCH-50, which lacked a cumulative effect. The incendiary effect is achieved by using a powder mixture of metal hydrides, which give a high burning temperature of up to 3500 degrees.
The publication reminds that since the winter of last year, Russian invaders have been using a similar combined warhead of cumulative-fragmentation-high-explosive-incendiary action, which is marked BST-52. At the same time, its weight is about 50 kg.
The new Iranian-made warhead also weighs 90 kg and has a cumulative, fragmentation and high-explosive effect. That is, it does not contain incendiary elements. The explosive substance is of the OLA type (octogen and aluminum) with an intermediate detonator in the form of hexogen blocks.
Modernization of Russian drones
In general, the aggressor state has repeatedly introduced new warheads for its long-range drones. In particular, last year the use of a 50-kg combined warhead with a thermobaric and fragmentation effect TBBCH-50 began.
This is the same warhead with ready-made striking elements in the form of 9-mm metal balls, which are covered with the body of the charge. Other 90-kg warheads have also been used for a long time
At the same time, the use of Iranian warheads once again indicates a very active cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the production of Shahed-136. It does not stop despite the fact that the localized production of these drones in the Russian Federation is underway at two enterprises - "Alabuga" in Tatarstan and "Kupol" in Izhevsk.
It is also worth recalling that the aggressor state is constantly modernizing "Shaheds", both in terms of components, including updating satellite navigation systems in order to protect against electronic warfare, and in terms of tactics of use. Russians are really improving this weapon, but our state is also developing means to counter this threat. Currently, there is a constant struggle of technologies, solutions and tactics.
Addition
Spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat reported that Russia is actively improving Shahed-type kamikaze drones, changing their design, body color and guidance system in order to overcome Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. Also, the occupiers are increasingly launching drones-imitators, which not only confuse air defense, but can also carry explosives. He said this on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.