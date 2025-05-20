Russians are improving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, increasing their warhead - CCD

$41.580.08
50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
07:47 AM • 16756 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM • 100778 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM • 73454 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 140030 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 102553 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 248679 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 128651 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 353315 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 97997 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 79480 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Russians are improving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, increasing their warhead - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Russia has begun using new warheads in Shahed-136 drones, developed both in Russia and Iran, weighing 90 kg instead of the standard 50 kg. There is a constant struggle of technology and tactics.

Russians are improving Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, increasing their warhead - CCD

Russian long-range kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type have begun to be fitted with two new types of combined warheads. One of them is produced in Russia, and the other is in Iran. Both have an increased weight - instead of the standard 50 kg, they now weigh 90 kg, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, referring to a Defense Express article, writes UNN.

Details

The new 90 kg Russian-made warhead has the index KOFZBCH - cumulative-fragmentation-high-explosive-incendiary. It contains the same explosive substance as before - TGH-35P2 - trotyl and phlegmatized hexogen, as in the 50 kg OFZBCH-50, which lacked a cumulative effect. The incendiary effect is achieved by using a powder mixture of metal hydrides, which give a high burning temperature of up to 3500 degrees.

The publication reminds that since the winter of last year, Russian invaders have been using a similar combined warhead of cumulative-fragmentation-high-explosive-incendiary action, which is marked BST-52. At the same time, its weight is about 50 kg.

The new Iranian-made warhead also weighs 90 kg and has a cumulative, fragmentation and high-explosive effect. That is, it does not contain incendiary elements. The explosive substance is of the OLA type (octogen and aluminum) with an intermediate detonator in the form of hexogen blocks.

Modernization of Russian drones

In general, the aggressor state has repeatedly introduced new warheads for its long-range drones. In particular, last year the use of a 50-kg combined warhead with a thermobaric and fragmentation effect TBBCH-50 began.

This is the same warhead with ready-made striking elements in the form of 9-mm metal balls, which are covered with the body of the charge. Other 90-kg warheads have also been used for a long time

- writes the publication.

At the same time, the use of Iranian warheads once again indicates a very active cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the production of Shahed-136. It does not stop despite the fact that the localized production of these drones in the Russian Federation is underway at two enterprises - "Alabuga" in Tatarstan and "Kupol" in Izhevsk.

It is also worth recalling that the aggressor state is constantly modernizing "Shaheds", both in terms of components, including updating satellite navigation systems in order to protect against electronic warfare, and in terms of tactics of use. Russians are really improving this weapon, but our state is also developing means to counter this threat. Currently, there is a constant struggle of technologies, solutions and tactics.

Addition

Spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat reported that Russia is actively improving Shahed-type kamikaze drones, changing their design, body color and guidance system in order to overcome Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. Also, the occupiers are increasingly launching drones-imitators, which not only confuse air defense, but can also carry explosives. He said this on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
