“It is now being decided what this century will be like.” Zelenskiy congratulates Trump on inauguration

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102614 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102975 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110969 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135611 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104578 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138235 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103858 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117032 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122999 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118150 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55312 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59208 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

“It is now being decided what this century will be like.” Zelenskiy congratulates Trump on inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51093 views

The President of Ukraine congratulated Donald Trump on taking office as the 47th President of the United States. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of joint actions for the success of democracies in the new century.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated US President Donald Trump on taking office and emphasized that it is now being decided what this century will be like, because it is necessary for this century to be great and successful for democracies. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

I congratulate President Donald Trump and the American people on their inauguration. This is a day of change and hope for solving many problems, including global challenges. President Trump has always been decisive, and his policy of peace through strength offers a chance to strengthen American leadership and achieve a lasting and just peace, which is most important. This century is being decided now, and we must all work together to make it a great and successful century for democracies, not for those who wish us all to fail

- Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine wished Trump success and emphasized that he was looking forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Together, we are stronger and can give the world and our nations more security, stability and economic growth,” Zelensky added.

Previously

At the inauguration ceremony in Washington , Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 47th president of the United States.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

