“It is now being decided what this century will be like.” Zelenskiy congratulates Trump on inauguration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated US President Donald Trump on taking office and emphasized that it is now being decided what this century will be like, because it is necessary for this century to be great and successful for democracies. Zelensky wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports .

I congratulate President Donald Trump and the American people on their inauguration. This is a day of change and hope for solving many problems, including global challenges. President Trump has always been decisive, and his policy of peace through strength offers a chance to strengthen American leadership and achieve a lasting and just peace, which is most important. This century is being decided now, and we must all work together to make it a great and successful century for democracies, not for those who wish us all to fail - Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine wished Trump success and emphasized that he was looking forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Together, we are stronger and can give the world and our nations more security, stability and economic growth,” Zelensky added.

At the inauguration ceremony in Washington , Donald Trump took the oath of office and became the 47th president of the United States.